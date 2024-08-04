 Skip to content
Manchester United vs Liverpool. Friendly Match.

Williams Brice Stadium.

Manchester United 0

    Liverpool 1

    • F Carvalho (10th minute)

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Mason Mount (Manchester United).
    free_kick_won icon

    Ibrahima Konaté (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Diogo Jota (Liverpool).
    free_kick_won icon

    Amad Diallo (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Mason Mount (Manchester United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Casemiro.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Fábio Carvalho (Liverpool).
    free_kick_won icon

    Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    goal icon

    Goal! Manchester United 0, Liverpool 1. Fábio Carvalho (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Diogo Jota.
    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Mason Mount (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Toby Collyer.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Mohamed Salah (Liverpool).
    free_kick_won icon

    Casemiro (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Amad Diallo (Manchester United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Casemiro (Manchester United).
    free_kick_won icon

    Curtis Jones (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    First Half begins.

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.