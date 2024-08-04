Manchester United vs Liverpool. Friendly Match.
Williams Brice Stadium.
Attempt missed. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt saved. Mason Mount (Manchester United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Casemiro.
Goal! Manchester United 0, Liverpool 1. Fábio Carvalho (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Diogo Jota.
Attempt saved. Mason Mount (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Toby Collyer.
Attempt missed. Amad Diallo (Manchester United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.