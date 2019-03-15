Mansfield vs Lincoln preview: League Two clash live on Sky Sports Football

Mansfield have no new problems as they prepare to host Sky Bet League Two leaders Lincoln at the One Call Stadium.

Stags boss David Flitcroft has options should he wish to make changes to his team after the goalless draw at Crawley in midweek which, combined with Lincoln's win on Tuesday night, left Mansfield 10 points behind the Imps.

Nicky Ajose, Will Atkinson and Otis Khan are among those who could come into Flitcroft's thinking. Matt Preston (knee) remains a doubt and needs a late fitness test while fellow defender Ryan Sweeney (concussion) could miss out again.

Lincoln will check on the fitness of experienced defender Jason Shackell. The 35-year-old missed the home victory over Oldham with a hamstring problem. If he remains out, Cian Bolger is likely to continue at centre-half.

Shackell will need to be managed in the coming weeks alongside club captain Lee Frecklington, who is expected to be back in contention after a groin problem. nLincoln's lead at the top could be down to two points by the time they face Mansfield in Monday's televised clash.

Opta stats

This will be the 60th Football League meeting between Mansfield Town and Lincoln City; the Stags are unbeaten in the last four (W2 D2).

Lincoln haven't lost any of their last six away games versus Mansfield in the Football League (W3 D3), last suffering defeat there in September 2001 (1-2).

Mansfield have won each of their last five home league games, they haven't won six in a row since February 1995.

Lincoln are unbeaten in their last 14 league games (W7 D7), winning each of their last three.

Bruno Andrade and John Akinde have scored each of Lincoln's last six away goals in League Two (three each).

Prutton's prediction

Now this is a big game at the top of League Two. Mansfield are right in the thick of the promotion battle and will have to watch on nervily all weekend as their rivals play before them.

Lincoln are bang on form and are closing in on promotion. Danny Cowley won't be taking anything for granted, though, and a draw would be a decent result for both sides.

David Prutton predicts: 2-2 (12/1 with Sky Bet)