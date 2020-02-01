Middlesbrough 1-1 Blackburn: Coulson earns late point for Boro

2:00 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough and Blackburn Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough and Blackburn

Tony Mowbray's Blackburn took a point from their Sky Bet Championship match at former club Middlesbrough.

Lewis Travis gave Blackburn a 58th-minute lead but Hayden Coulson earned Boro a 1-1 draw when he equalised 17 minutes later at the Riverside Stadium.

The result means 10th-placed Blackburn are now six points outside the play-off places, while Boro are seven points above the drop zone in 18th after a fourth match without a win.

What the managers said...

Middlesbrough's Jonathan Woodgate: "I just think he's [Ravel Morrison] an absolutely outstanding player, and I think we can get the best out of him. People say he's had issues, but who hasn't had issues? I've had a few myself. It doesn't concern me one little bit.

"Go and meet him. I'll bring him in here, see what you think of him. He's a top lad, a really nice kid. Sometimes the press portray you in the wrong way, and I think that's happened with Ravel. Listen, we all mistakes, I've done that myself, but he's a good kid, a good lad. He'll fit right into the dressing room and I'm really pleased to have him.

Blackburn's Tony Mowbray: "I thought there were spells in the game where we were really good. I thought Boro started really well, but we created some chances in a half-hour spell in the first half. I think they grew into the game, and I think their substitutions made a big difference.

"We probably allowed too many balls in the box late on. Our goalkeeper made a great save (from Rudy Gestede), but Middlesbrough are a good team and I think Jonathan deserves huge credit. He's found a way that suits this group of players, with their athleticism in wide areas and experience through the middle."