Middlesbrough 2-2 Hull: Marvin Johnson red card proves costly for Jonathan Woodgate

2:07 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough and Hull City Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough and Hull City

Middlesbrough made it 10 games without a win after throwing away a 2-0 lead against Hull City as Marvin Johnson's red card proved pivotal in a 2-2 draw.

Despite their recent woeful form, Jonathan Woodgate's men were outstanding in the first half, taking a deserved two-goal lead courtesy of a Marcus Tavernier strike (7) and a brilliant team goal finished off by Ashley Fletcher (26).

However, with the game firmly in their control, Johnson lost his head just before half-time when recklessly sliding in on Eric Lichaj leaving the referee no option but to brandish a red card.

Hull took advantage of their extra man after the break and Jared Bowen scored two quickfire goals (71 & 75) to silence the Riverside Stadium.

A point does move Woodgate's men out of the bottom three but only on goal difference.

After picking up a confidence-boosting point at QPR, the hosts looked sharp in the opening stages and got the early goal Woodgate craved.

Paddy McNair's run and low cross missed Britt Assombalonga but Tavernier was on hand at the back post to steer home his first goal for nearly a year.

Assombalonga was a constant threat with his movement and clever hold-up play - and he played a huge part in doubling Boro's lead on 28 minutes. Assombalonga's dummy allowed the ball to run for Fletcher, who then played a sensational one-two with his teammate and finished the quality move off in style by rounding George Long.

The Riverside were enjoying Boro's confident attacking display but referee Jeremy Simpson gave Hull a way back into the game when he brandished a straight red for Johnson's high blocked tackle on Lichaj.

It was one-way traffic after the break towards Boro's goal with Woodgate deciding to replace striker Fletcher with midfielder Adam Clayton with the hope of defending the lead.

They were doing a decent job of restricting Hull until Bowen came to the party on 71 minutes, firing a powerful effort from 25 yards into the bottom corner via a slight deflection off Tom Eaves.

That goal increased the tension in the Boro defence and Bowen made them pay five minutes later.

He rose highest at the back post but his blocked header dropped back to him at a tight angle and he ruthlessly slammed home past Randolph to turn up the heat on Woodgate.

Man of the match: Jared Bowen

Hull City's Jarrod Bowen celebrates scoring his second goal

Big players have the ability to make game-changing moments - something that we saw from Hull's star man, who will have impressed any onlooking Premier League managers with his quality. Grant McCann will have been disappointed not to have got him into the game more, especially in the first half. Take Bowen out of this Hull side and their prospects certainly don't look as bright.

What's next?

Boro have a richly-important home clash with Barnsley on Wednesday night, a game live across our Sky Sports platforms while Hull host high-flying Preston North End.