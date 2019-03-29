Middlesbrough vs Norwich preview: Championship clash live on Sky Sports Football

Tony Pulis has a clean bill of health as he attempts to revive Middlesbrough's Sky Bet Championship promotion drive against leaders Norwich.

Fifth-placed Boro head into the showdown on the back of three successive defeats and six points adrift of automatic promotion with nine games to play, one more than most of their rivals.

Darren Randolph, Dael Fry, Paddy McNair, Mo Besic and George Saville all returned from international duty unscathed and are available for the big game at the Riverside Stadium. Manager Pulis made three changes for the last game - with Fry, Saville and Jordan Hugill replacing Besic, Ashley Fletcher and Britt Assombalonga - and he may shuffle his pack once again as he looks for the right formula.

Norwich boss Daniel Farke is unlikely to make changes for the trip to Teesside having named the same starting XI for the club's run of six successive wins. He too has had key men away for international fixtures, but with no midweek fixture next week Farke could stick with with his settled side.

Striker Teemu Pukki, who has scored 24 league goals this season but none in his last five games for club and country, played all but seven minutes of Finland's Euro 2020 qualifiers against Italy and Armenia, but is expected to keep his place in the side ahead of former Boro striker Jordan Rhodes.

Max Aarons, Jamal Lewis, Ben Godfrey and Kenny McLean were also on international duty but should be fine for the Canaries, who are four points clear of Sheffield United at the top of the table.

2:23 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Aston Villa and Middlesbrough. Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Aston Villa and Middlesbrough.

Opta stats

Middlesbrough have lost their last four games against Norwich in all competitions, failing to score a single goal in any of those games.

Norwich City are looking to win consecutive away league visits to Middlesbrough for the first time, having won 1-0 there last season.

On the day of this game, Middlesbrough have spent 235 days in the Championship top-six this season - only Leeds (237) have spent more days in the top-six.

M'boro vs Norwich Live on

Emiliano Buendía has ended on the winning side in all six Championship matches in which he's found the net for Norwich this season.

Middlesbrough have lost their last three Championship matches, their worst run of defeats at this level since losing four in a row in March 2013.

Norwich are guaranteed to end March top of the Championship - the last 10 teams to be top on March 31st have won automatic promotion, with the last team failing to do so Bristol City in 2007-08 (finished fourth).

2:36 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Rotherham and Norwich. Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Rotherham and Norwich.

Prutton's prediction

Three defeats on the spin for Middlesbrough before the international break, and now there are a queue of sides behind them hoping to steal their place in the play-offs.

Norwich look unstoppable in their relentless march to promotion, and they will be refreshed and full of confidence heading to the Riverside Stadium. Away win.

David Prutton predicts: 0-2 (11/1 with Sky Bet)