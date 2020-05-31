Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

M'gladbach 4

  • F Neuhaus (17th minute)
  • M Thuram (41st minute, 59th minute)
  • A Pléa (81st minute)

1. FC Union Berlin 1

  • S Andersson (50th minute)

Substitution, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Ibrahima Traoré replaces Jonas Hofmann.

Substitution, Borussia Mönchengladbach. László Bénes replaces Lars Stindl.

Goal! Borussia Mönchengladbach 4, 1. FC Union Berlin 1. Alassane Pléa (Borussia Mönchengladbach) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ramy Bensebaini.

Substitution, 1. FC Union Berlin. Anthony Ujah replaces Christian Gentner.

Substitution, 1. FC Union Berlin. Yunus Malli replaces Marcus Ingvartsen.

Attempt missed. Marcus Ingvartsen (1. FC Union Berlin) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Christian Gentner.

Foul by Christoph Kramer (Borussia Mönchengladbach).

Christian Gentner (1. FC Union Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Ramy Bensebaini (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Christian Gentner (1. FC Union Berlin).

Attempt missed. Joshua Mees (1. FC Union Berlin) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Sebastian Andersson.

Corner, 1. FC Union Berlin. Conceded by Ramy Bensebaini.

Attempt blocked. Sebastian Andersson (1. FC Union Berlin) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Christopher Trimmel with a cross.

Corner, 1. FC Union Berlin. Conceded by Jonas Hofmann.

Substitution, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Christoph Kramer replaces Patrick Herrmann.

Attempt saved. Joshua Mees (1. FC Union Berlin) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Christian Gentner with a cross.

Foul by Patrick Herrmann (Borussia Mönchengladbach).

Keven Schlotterbeck (1. FC Union Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Marcus Thuram (Borussia Mönchengladbach) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ramy Bensebaini.

Substitution, 1. FC Union Berlin. Joshua Mees replaces Julian Ryerson because of an injury.

Attempt blocked. Marius Bülter (1. FC Union Berlin) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Florian Neuhaus (Borussia Mönchengladbach) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Florian Neuhaus (Borussia Mönchengladbach).

Julian Ryerson (1. FC Union Berlin) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution, 1. FC Union Berlin. Julian Ryerson replaces Christopher Lenz.

Goal! Borussia Mönchengladbach 3, 1. FC Union Berlin 1. Marcus Thuram (Borussia Mönchengladbach) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alassane Pléa.

Attempt blocked. Alassane Pléa (Borussia Mönchengladbach) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Stefan Lainer with a cross.

Attempt missed. Ramy Bensebaini (Borussia Mönchengladbach) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

Patrick Herrmann (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Felix Kroos (1. FC Union Berlin).

Foul by Alassane Pléa (Borussia Mönchengladbach).

Grischa Prömel (1. FC Union Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Alassane Pléa (Borussia Mönchengladbach) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Corner, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Conceded by Rafal Gikiewicz.

Attempt blocked. Patrick Herrmann (Borussia Mönchengladbach) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lars Stindl.

Goal! Borussia Mönchengladbach 2, 1. FC Union Berlin 1. Sebastian Andersson (1. FC Union Berlin) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marcus Ingvartsen following a set piece situation.

Foul by Matthias Ginter (Borussia Mönchengladbach).

Sebastian Andersson (1. FC Union Berlin) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Offside, 1. FC Union Berlin. Marius Bülter tries a through ball, but Sebastian Andersson is caught offside.

Marcus Thuram (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sebastian Andersson (1. FC Union Berlin).

Attempt saved. Marius Bülter (1. FC Union Berlin) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Second Half begins Borussia Mönchengladbach 2, 1. FC Union Berlin 0.

Substitution, 1. FC Union Berlin. Felix Kroos replaces Neven Subotic.

First Half ends, Borussia Mönchengladbach 2, 1. FC Union Berlin 0.

Stefan Lainer (Borussia Mönchengladbach) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Stefan Lainer (Borussia Mönchengladbach).

Marius Bülter (1. FC Union Berlin) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Goal! Borussia Mönchengladbach 2, 1. FC Union Berlin 0. Marcus Thuram (Borussia Mönchengladbach) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alassane Pléa.

Patrick Herrmann (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Grischa Prömel (1. FC Union Berlin).

Attempt blocked. Alassane Pléa (Borussia Mönchengladbach) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marcus Thuram.

Offside, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Stefan Lainer tries a through ball, but Patrick Herrmann is caught offside.

Corner, 1. FC Union Berlin. Conceded by Patrick Herrmann.

Jonas Hofmann (Borussia Mönchengladbach) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Jonas Hofmann (Borussia Mönchengladbach).

Marius Bülter (1. FC Union Berlin) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Marvin Friedrich (1. FC Union Berlin) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Corner, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Conceded by Keven Schlotterbeck.

Attempt missed. Marvin Friedrich (1. FC Union Berlin) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Christian Gentner with a cross following a set piece situation.

Foul by Nico Elvedi (Borussia Mönchengladbach).

Marcus Ingvartsen (1. FC Union Berlin) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Patrick Herrmann (Borussia Mönchengladbach).

Marcus Ingvartsen (1. FC Union Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Alassane Pléa (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Neven Subotic (1. FC Union Berlin).

Offside, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Florian Neuhaus tries a through ball, but Patrick Herrmann is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Sebastian Andersson (1. FC Union Berlin) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Christopher Trimmel with a cross.

Attempt saved. Lars Stindl (Borussia Mönchengladbach) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Jonas Hofmann (Borussia Mönchengladbach).

Grischa Prömel (1. FC Union Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Marius Bülter (1. FC Union Berlin) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Patrick Herrmann (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Marius Bülter (1. FC Union Berlin).

Foul by Marcus Thuram (Borussia Mönchengladbach).

Christopher Trimmel (1. FC Union Berlin) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal! Borussia Mönchengladbach 1, 1. FC Union Berlin 0. Florian Neuhaus (Borussia Mönchengladbach) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Patrick Herrmann.

Attempt saved. Marcus Thuram (Borussia Mönchengladbach) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lars Stindl.

Attempt missed. Christian Gentner (1. FC Union Berlin) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Neven Subotic.

Jonas Hofmann (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Marcus Ingvartsen (1. FC Union Berlin).

Attempt blocked. Lars Stindl (Borussia Mönchengladbach) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Conceded by Rafal Gikiewicz.

Attempt saved. Florian Neuhaus (Borussia Mönchengladbach) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Lars Stindl.

Corner, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Conceded by Sebastian Andersson.

Attempt blocked. Jonas Hofmann (Borussia Mönchengladbach) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Florian Neuhaus (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Grischa Prömel (1. FC Union Berlin).

Stefan Lainer (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Neven Subotic (1. FC Union Berlin).

Foul by Marcus Thuram (Borussia Mönchengladbach).

Christopher Trimmel (1. FC Union Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Alassane Pléa (Borussia Mönchengladbach).

Grischa Prömel (1. FC Union Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.