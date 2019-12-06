Millwall 2-2 Nottingham Forest: Aiden O'Brien secures late point for Lions

2:02 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship game between Millwall and Nottingham Forest Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship game between Millwall and Nottingham Forest

Millwall substitute Aiden O'Brien scored a stoppage-time equaliser to earn the Lions a share of the spoils in a thrilling 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest at The Den.

A simple header from Shaun Williams gave the hosts the deserved lead in a half they dominated (15), but after the restart Lewis Grabban came off the bench to level against his former employers (63).

The striker then looked to have secured a smash-and-grab win with two minutes to play (88), but after Forest goalkeeper Brice Samba spilled Williams' long-range drive, O'Brien pounced to secure a point (90+2).

Gary Rowett's unbeaten home start continues as a result, with his side moving up to 12th in the Championship. Forest, meanwhile, missed the chance to move above third-place Fulham and stay fourth.

How Millwall stretched their unbeaten run to five

With his side looking to close on the automatic promotion spots in south east London, Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi made the bold decision to switch to a back three for the first time since his summer appointment.

Before long, it looked to be the wrong call. In the short spells of possession they did enjoy, the passes were sloppy, with a breakdown in communication between Joe Worrall and Samba forcing a corner from which they fell behind after 15 minutes.

The Lions had added to the intimidating atmosphere with a strong start, but the visitors could pin no blame upon that for the way in which they conceded the opening goal, with Williams arriving into the six-yard box untracked to head home Wallace's corner.

Forest's performance levels in the first 45 minutes belied their lofty league position and Lamouchi reverted to a familiar back four after the break, before bringing on Joe Lolley and Grabban either side of the hour mark.

Team news Millwall boss Gary Rowett stuck with the same starting line-up that drew 1-1 with Birmingham last time out, while Sabri Lamouchi made three changes to his side as Joao Carvalho, Joe Lolley and Lewis Grabban dropped to the bench, with Michael Dawson, Alfa Semedo and Rafa Mir replacing them.

The introduction of the latter worked wonders immediately, as he tapped Worrall's header over the line just 55 seconds after coming on, but Millwall perhaps should have been given the chance to restore the lead soon after when Tom Bradshaw was brought down by Sammy Ameobi inside the area.

Grabban stunned the stadium into silence when he displayed his poaching ability once more with a tidy finish in the closing stages, but the lead was short-lived as O'Brien prodded a over the line when Samba had spilled Williams' swerving effort to bring a pulsating second half to a close.

Man of the match - Jed Wallace

Given licence to roam by Gary Rowett, Wallace was electric, effectively from the game's first whistle. He was most effective on the right, delivering a number of pacy, dangerous crosses and providing the assist for Williams' opener.

🥇Man of the Match is @jedwallace12

Assist for first @MillwallFC goal

2️⃣ chances created

1️⃣9️⃣ crosses, most in game

🔟 goal involvements in last 🔟 league apps since Oct 5 (5 goals & 5 assists), no player has more in the @SkyBetChamp during that period pic.twitter.com/UmsH2MhnJz — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) December 6, 2019

Undoubtedly Millwall's star man at present, there's bound to be interest from Premier League clubs when the January transfer window opens, such is his quality down the flanks.

What's next?

Both sides are next in action on Tuesday evening. Millwall travel to Ashton Gate to face Bristol City, while Nottingham Forest host Middlesbrough at the City Ground. Both matches are available to watch on Sky Sports Football Red Button from 7.40pm.