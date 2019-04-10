Other matches

Wed 10th April

Sky Bet Championship

  • Millwall vs Queens Park Rangers
  • 7:45pm Wednesday 10th April
  • The Den   (Att: 13132)
FT

Millwall 0

QPR 0

Millwall 0-0 QPR: Goalless at The Den

Relegation-threatened sides play out goalless draw at The Den on Wednesday night

Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Millwall and QPR.
Millwall and QPR played out a nervy goalless draw at The Den which did neither side's bid to avoid relegation any favours.

The hosts came into the contest on the back of an impressive 2-0 win against promotion-chasing West Brom but struggled to get going and could have been behind in the second minute when Matt Smith's well-directed effort forced goalkeeper David Martin into action.

QPR's Joel Lynch was perhaps lucky to escape unpunished following a tangle with Lee Gregory, while Massimo Luongo could have seen red for a scissor-tackle on Mahlon Romeo early in the second period.

Millwall's best chance came when Jake Cooper's back-post header was palmed away by Joe Lumley, while QPR winger Bright Osayi-Samuel raced clear before being denied by the outrushing Martin with 15 minutes remaining.

After Smith's early warning shot, the game sparked into life on the quarter-hour mark.

A hopeful punt upfield caught the visitors off-guard and Gregory raced clear, only to go down under the close attentions of Lynch.

Nothing was given and QPR went on the counter-attack, with home left-back James Meredith getting in a vital block just as Nahki Wells was about to pull the trigger.

That was as good as it got until first-half stoppage-time, with Smith leaping majestically only to head wide at the back post from a pinpoint Freeman corner.

The game continued in a similar vein after the break. Luongo's challenge on Romeo soon warmed the fans up before Cooper's header worked Lumley for the first time.

The introduction of Osayi-Samuel certainly added more impetus to QPR's play and he could have grabbed the three points when Luke Freeman's scoop forward sent him clear.

As he bore down on goal, however, the former Blackpool loanee was met by the imposing presence of Martin, who made himself big and blocked confidently.

Osayi-Samuel continued to provide the most promising outlet, but neither side could eke out a winner.

