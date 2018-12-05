Motherwell 1-1 Celtic: Brendan Rodgers' side denied late on

It was a frustrating night for Scott Sinclair and his Celtic team-mates

Celtic wasted the opportunity to return to the top of the Scottish Premiership after a late Danny Johnson strike gave Motherwell a 1-1 draw at Fir Park.

The visitors controlled the contest throughout, deservedly taking the lead in the 13th minute through Ryan Christie who coolly slotted home after he was found by Kieran Tierney down the left.

But for all their dominance, the Hoops had to settle for the narrowest of leads at half-time - Filip Benkovic's exquisite finish ruled out for a foul and Leigh Griffith's penalty excellently saved by Motherwell goalkeeper Mark Gillespie.

In a second-half lacking in quality, Celtic were made to pay for their overall wastefulness as Johnson sealed an unlikely point with a superb low finish from just inside the box in the 88th minute.

Player ratings Motherwell: Gillespie (8), Tait (6), McHugh (6), Aldred (6), Hartley (NA), Campbell (6), Grimshaw (6), Sammon (6), Donnelly (NA), Johnson (7), Turnball (6)



Subs: Main (6), Rose (6), Livingstone (5)



Celtic: Gordon (6), Gamboa (7), Simunovic (6), Benkovic (6), Tierney (6), Brown (6), McGregor (6), Christie (7), Hayes (7), Ntcham (6), Griffiths (6)



Subs: Sinclair (5), Rogic (NA), Edouard (6)



Man of the match: Mark Gillespie

With eight games to play before the end of the month, Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers made seven changes to the side which lifted the Scottish League Cup at Hampden Park against Aberdeen on Sunday.

The visitors dominated throughout and it was little surprise when the in-form Christie opened the scoring.

With the hosts still reeling from a double-enforced substitution through injury, Tierney exploited a huge gap to supply the perfect pass for Christie to finish.

Motherwell should have found themselves further behind - Benkovic's brilliant finish from a corner was ruled out for a foul on Tom Aldred and Griffith's penalty, after Christie was clumsily fouled in the box, was expertly saved by Gillespie.

Team news Captain Scott Brown made his first start since being out injured in one of seven Celtic changes from their Scottish League Cup success while David Turnball started for Motherwell.

The second period saw a sloppy showing from Celtic, as arguably their cup final exploits began to take its toll, leaving Johnson to convert a great reverse pass from David Turnbull to stun the Hoops.

With Rangers' 1-0 defeat at home to Aberdeen, it meant that Kilmarnock's 2-0 win over Livingston was enough to move them to the top of the Scottish Premiership.

What's Next?

Celtic host new-leaders Kilmarnock on Saturday, December 8 at 3pm while Motherwell travel to Tynecastle to face Hearts on the same day at the same time.