Motherwell v Celtic preview: Dedryck Boyata missing though injury

Celtic players celebrate their cup triumph - but are quickly back in league action

Brendan Rodgers insists his Celtic players are focused on a swift return to Scottish Premiership action, despite their latest cup triumph.

Rodgers claimed a seventh trophy win out of seven since he took over at the Parkhead club in 2016 - and the first instalment of a possible domestic treble-treble - as he watched his side see off Aberdeen 1-0 in Sunday's Betfred Cup showdown.

A league trip to Motherwell on Wednesday has curtailed time savouring the silverware but the former Swansea and Liverpool boss insists sights are already set on the next task.

"You are always planning forward and try to think of the next target," said Rodgers, whose side are a point behind leaders and rivals Rangers with a game in hand.

Brendan Rodgers lifts his latest piece for silverware

"Time will judge us as a team. We certainly aren't finished yet in terms of what we want to achieve.

"We are very hungry to sustain this period of our game and what we are trying to win. It is a testament to the players in the two and half years we have been here, the confidence and resilience.

"They showed again their appetite at the weekend. It is our seventh trophy but we aim for the eighth."

Rodgers insists skipper Scott Brown still has a big role to play, despite starting the cup final on the bench.

Scott Brown still has a big role to play, insists Rodgers

"The team has been in very good condition, they have been playing very well," Rodgers said. "I felt that the game for one or two of the players coming back was just a game too early.

"But listen, there is no doubt that Scott Brown is a very important player for us. People have been trying to write him off since I first came in here and he has proven to be an outstanding player for me and a great captain.

Team news

Brown may give Rodgers a selection dilemma but Dedryck Boyata will miss the Fir Park clash with a hamstring injury.

Dedryck Boyata will miss out

The Hoops defender picked up problem against the Dons at Hampden Park and is a doubt for next week's crunch Europa League match against Salzburg, too.

Kristoffer Ajer (fractured eye socket), Eboue Kouassi and Daniel Arzani (both knee) remain out and Nir Bitton is on the comeback trail following knee trouble.

Motherwell goalkeeper Trevor Carson will miss the rest of the season as he recovers from deep vein thrombosis.

Trevor Carson's season is over early

