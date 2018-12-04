Motherwell v Celtic preview: Dedryck Boyata missing though injury
Betfred Cup winners travel to Fir Park
Brendan Rodgers insists his Celtic players are focused on a swift return to Scottish Premiership action, despite their latest cup triumph.
Rodgers claimed a seventh trophy win out of seven since he took over at the Parkhead club in 2016 - and the first instalment of a possible domestic treble-treble - as he watched his side see off Aberdeen 1-0 in Sunday's Betfred Cup showdown.
A league trip to Motherwell on Wednesday has curtailed time savouring the silverware but the former Swansea and Liverpool boss insists sights are already set on the next task.
"You are always planning forward and try to think of the next target," said Rodgers, whose side are a point behind leaders and rivals Rangers with a game in hand.
"Time will judge us as a team. We certainly aren't finished yet in terms of what we want to achieve.
"We are very hungry to sustain this period of our game and what we are trying to win. It is a testament to the players in the two and half years we have been here, the confidence and resilience.
"They showed again their appetite at the weekend. It is our seventh trophy but we aim for the eighth."
Rodgers insists skipper Scott Brown still has a big role to play, despite starting the cup final on the bench.
"The team has been in very good condition, they have been playing very well," Rodgers said. "I felt that the game for one or two of the players coming back was just a game too early.
"But listen, there is no doubt that Scott Brown is a very important player for us. People have been trying to write him off since I first came in here and he has proven to be an outstanding player for me and a great captain.
Team news
Brown may give Rodgers a selection dilemma but Dedryck Boyata will miss the Fir Park clash with a hamstring injury.
The Hoops defender picked up problem against the Dons at Hampden Park and is a doubt for next week's crunch Europa League match against Salzburg, too.
Kristoffer Ajer (fractured eye socket), Eboue Kouassi and Daniel Arzani (both knee) remain out and Nir Bitton is on the comeback trail following knee trouble.
Motherwell goalkeeper Trevor Carson will miss the rest of the season as he recovers from deep vein thrombosis.
Opta stats
- Since winning 2-1 at Celtic Park in December 2015, Motherwell have only picked up two points in the following eight Scottish Premiership encounters with Celtic (D2 L6).
- Motherwell haven't won a home league game against Celtic since April 2013, drawing three and losing five since.
- Motherwell have won each of their last two home league games - they haven't won three in a row at home since September 2017.
- Celtic are unbeaten in their last four Scottish Premiership away games (W3 D1), netting 14 goals and conceding none.
- Four of Celtic's last five Scottish Premiership goals have come in the second half.