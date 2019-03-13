Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa preview: Championship clash live on Sky Sports Action

Nottingham Forest could be without Lewis Grabban and Matty Cash for the clash with Aston Villa on Wednesday night.

Both players have been struggling with an Achilles problem ahead of the match at the City Ground. Jack Robinson is still suspended.

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith could hand a start to John McGinn after the midfielder impressed off the bench against Birmingham on Sunday.

Jack Grealish headed off early in that game, having scored the winner, as he continues his return from a three-month absence. But he is likely to start.

Opta stats

Nottingham Forest have won one of their last 13 matches against Aston Villa in all competitions (D6 L6), a 2-1 win in February 2017.

Aston Villa are looking to win consecutive league matches away at Nottingham Forest for the first time since January 1995.

Nottingham Forest have won each of their last four home league games under Martin O'Neill. The last time the Northern Irishman won five such games in a row was in April 1995 in the third tier with Wycombe Wanderers.

Aston Villa have won consecutive league games for the first time since November (three in a row).

Martin O'Neill has lost just one of his 12 matches against Aston Villa in all competitions as a manager (W5 D6 L1), though that was in his most recent game against them in November 2012, a 0-1 defeat with Sunderland.

Aston Villa striker Tammy Abraham has scored five Championship goals in three appearances against Nottingham Forest, scoring four in the 5-5 draw in this season's reverse fixture.

Prutton's prediction

These two met in a midweek earlier in November and produced arguably the game of Championship season so far, drawing 5-5 at Villa Park.

I don't imagine we'll see 10 goals again at the City Ground but we will see two sides going all out for the victory to try and force their way towards the top six. I fancy another entertaining draw.

David Prutton predicts: 2-2 (12/1 with Sky Bet)