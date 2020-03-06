Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

    Nottingham Forest 0-3 Millwall: Matt Smith scores hat-trick as Lions boost promotion hopes

    Report and highlights from the Sky Bet Championship clash at the City Ground

    Dan Long

    Friday 6 March 2020 21:50, UK

    Image: Millwall's Matt Smith (left) and Nottingham Forest's Ben Watson battle for the ball

    Millwall left a dent in Nottingham Forest's Championship play-offs hopes and boosted their own chances of reaching the top six as a first half hat-trick from Matt Smith earned them a 3-0 victory at the City Ground.

    The towering striker got the Lions up and running when he headed Murray Wallace's cross beyond Forest goalkeeper Brice Samba (20), before inadvertently doubling the lead when the slightest of touches took Jayson Molumby's shot over the line (26).

    Smith wrapped up the victory - and a 13-minute treble - four minutes later, when he guided Shane Ferguson's corner home (30), and although Joao Carvalho had two penalty appeals turned down, the hosts offered little in response.

    The surprisingly comprehensive win lifts Gary Rowett's men to seventh in the table - just two points behind sixth-placed Preston - while Forest stay fourth, with the distance between themselves and the top two now standing at eight points.

    What's next?

    Both sides are next in action on Saturday, March 14th. Nottingham Forest travel to Hillsborough to face Sheffield Wednesday, while Millwall host Derby at The Den. Both fixtures get underway at 3pm.

