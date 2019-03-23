Netherlands vs Germany preview: New-look Germany travel to rivals in European Qualifiers

Watch Netherlands vs Germany on Sky Sports Mix and Sky Sports Premier League at 7.45pm on Sunday

Germany kick off their European Qualifiers campaign with a trip to rivals Netherlands on Sunday night, live on Sky Sports.

Off the back of a dismal World Cup defence, where they lost twice and failed to progress to the knockout stages, Joachim Low's side were then relegated to the second tier of the Nations League.

Facing the Netherlands in the newly-formed tournament, Germany lost and drew the two encounters against their rivals last year.

Netherlands vs Germany Live on

Their squad for the clash against the Netherlands, and last Wednesday's disappointing 1-1 friendly draw with Serbia, features 10 players who have five or fewer caps.

4:14 Highlights of the International friendly between Germany and Serbia. Highlights of the International friendly between Germany and Serbia.

Reus, along with goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, and midfielder Toni Kroos, who between them have played more than 200 times for Germany, will be viewed as the natural leaders of Low's new-look squad.

Ronald Koeman's Netherlands, meanwhile, won their Nations League group and will take part in this summer's finals in Portugal, and won their opening European Qualifiers fixture 4-0 against Belarus on Thursday.

Leroy Sane has forced his way back into Joachim Low's plans after missing out on a World Cup squad

Team news

Netherlands right-back Kenny Tete has withdrawn from the squad with injury, with Hans Hateboer called up and in line to start alongside centre-backs Virgil van Dijk and Matthijs de Ligt.

For Germany, Hertha Berlin's Niklas Stark and Werder Bremen's Maximilian Eggestein will hope to make their competitive debuts while Lukas Klostermann has withdrawn from the squad after suffering a muscle problem.

Memphis Depay shone during the Netherlands' 4-0 win over Belarus

Leroy Sane was taken off after a horror tackle from Milan Pavkov, but he should start in Amsterdam.