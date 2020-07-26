Newcastle 1-3 Liverpool: Premier League winners sign off with Newcastle victory

Liverpool signed off their Premier League title-winning season with a 3-1 victory at Newcastle, coming from behind after Dwight Gayle's goal inside 26 seconds.

Steve Bruce's side had just three shots during the game but one of them came almost immediately after kick off as Gayle (1) swept the ball home around the oncoming Alisson. There was a lengthy VAR check for offside, but it was soon confirmed that the goal would stand.

Liverpool had the better chances for the remainder of the game and Virgil van Dijk (38) nodded them level before a superb Divok Origi (59) finish put the visitors ahead. Substitute Sadio Mane (89) rounded things off late on with his 18th Premier League goal of the season.

📊 With today’s win, Liverpool have set a new club records for:

🔴 Most points in a season (99)

🔴 Most away league wins in a season (14) pic.twitter.com/z4RZMrqNEu — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) July 26, 2020

The champions end the season with 99 points - one shy of Manchester City's record points tally from the 2017/18 season - and 18 ahead of Pep Guardiola's side in second. For Newcastle, they finish in the comfort of 13th place on 44 points, although were winless in their final six games of the season.

How Liverpool ended on a high

Image: Divock Origi scored his first goal since December 2019 on Sunday

Within mere seconds of the game kicking off, Newcastle took the lead. Allan Saint-Maximin had been fouled by Van Dijk and, despite his team-mate still being in a heap on the floor, former Liverpool midfielder Jonjo Shelvey lined the free-kick up before scooping the ball over the top for the run of Gayle. Neco Williams was unable to stop him as the striker sent the ball around the on-coming Alisson and into the back of the net. There was a long VAR review after as they checked for offside, but after two minutes, the goal rightfully stood.

25 - Dwight Gayle's opener after 25 seconds is the quickest goal ever scored on the final day of the Premier League season, and the earliest Liverpool have ever conceded in a Premier League game. Force. pic.twitter.com/RkH1udxH7v — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 26, 2020

After the opening goal, the first half an hour mostly meandered with neither side doing much, but a Liverpool chance in the 29th minute seemed to spark them into life. Takumi Minamino picked up a lay-off from James Milner before spinning past Nabil Bentaleb and driving across the top of the area. He then fired a fierce volley goalwards, but forced a leaping save from Martin Dubravka.

Player ratings Newcastle: Dubravka (6), Manquillo (6), Fernandez (7), Rose (7), Ritchie (7), Bentaleb (6), Shelvey (7), Lazaro (6), Almiron (6), Saint-Maximin (6), Gayle (6).



Subs used: Joelinton (5), Longstaff (5), Carroll (5), Hayden (5), Watts (n/a).



Liverpool: Alisson (6), Williams (6), Gomez (7), Van Dijk (8), Robertson (7), Keita (7), Milner (7), Wijnaldum (7), Oxlade-Chamberlain (7), Minamino (7), Origi (7).



Subs used: Salah (7), Mane (7), Firmino (7), Jones (n/a), Alexander-Arnold (n/a).



Man of the match: Virgil van Dijk.

Nine minutes later and Liverpool pulled themselves level. Andy Robertson tapped the ball into Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's path and he easily sped past Danny Rose before fizzing a cross into the area. Despite having two defenders ahead of him, Van Dijk rose the highest to send a looping header goalwards, just dipping at the right time to beat Dubravka. Liverpool almost went ahead instantly after, but Oxlade-Chamberlain's thunderous strike just whistled past the post.

Team news Newcastle made one change with Emil Krafth dropping out due to an ankle issue and Valentino Lazaro coming in. Isaac Hayden and Sean Longstaff also returned to the bench.

Liverpool made five changes, with the attacking trio of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane all starting on the bench, along with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Fabinho. Neco Williams, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Takumi Minamino and Divok Origi replaced them.

It was another fairly slow start to the second half and it took a sensational strike from Origi to put Liverpool ahead. It was a wonderful ball over the top from Van Dijk that picked out Robertson on the left, who then lightly tapped the ball into Origi's feet near the top corner. The striker took a second to set himself up before curling a thunderous effort into the back of the net, breaking a 24-game goal drought.

Image: Dwight Gayle netted inside 30 seconds to put Newcastle ahead

It didn't get much easier for Newcastle either with Jurgen Klopp introducing his attacking superstars - Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Mane - in the 64th minute. Salah was in the mood for his 20th goal of the season and almost scored not long after coming on. Newcastle initially thought they had cleared a sweeping Robertson free-kick but the loose ball found Salah, who controlled with his chest before smashing goalwards, only to smack the upright.

Did you know?... This was only the second time since Mo Salah joined Liverpool in 2017 that none of himself, Roberto Firmino or Sadio Mane started a Premier League game for the Reds (also 3-1 win at Burnley in December 2018).

Liverpool dominated the second half and a third goal almost seemed inevitable, with Mane nabbing it late in the game. Firmino had been feeding his two attacking team-mates ever since they were introduced and did so again here with sensational precision, sending Mane down the left flank. He then cut into the area, easily holding off Valentino Lazaro before scooping a curling finish home to ensure Liverpool would end a magical season on a high.

Man of the match - Virgil van Dijk

Image: Virgil van Dijk celebrates his equaliser at St James' Park

The centre-back has played every minute of Liverpool's title-winning season and his performance at St James' Park only enhanced what an asset he is for the club, showing off what he can do with a bit of creativity.

He netted his fifth Premier League goal of the season - his highest ever tally in a single campaign - and since his debut for Liverpool in January 2018, Van Dijk has scored more goals than any other centre-back in the competition (9).

The Netherlands international had another shot on target and successfully made 101 of 109 passes with a passing percentage of 92.7 per cent. Ninety-nine of these were deemed as good passes or crosses by Opta, and helped set up Origi's superb goal.

Opta stats

Liverpool have recovered 19 points from trailing positions in this season's Premier League; only Wolves (21) have won more after going behind.

Divock Origi scored his first goal in 24 appearances across all competitions for Liverpool since netting a brace against Everton in December 2019, 235 days ago.

Andrew Robertson's assist for Divock Origi's strike was his 12th of the season in the Premier League, surpassing his total for last season (11), with only teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold ever providing more in a season in the competition by defenders (13 this season).

What's next?

Liverpool will defend their Premier League title when the 2020/21 season kicks off on September 12, 2020, and will run until May 23 2021. Premier League clubs have also voted for the summer transfer window to open the day after the 2019/20 season ends - on Monday July 27 - and run for 10 weeks.