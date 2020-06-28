Newcastle 0-2 Manchester City: Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling on target in comfortable win

Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling booked Manchester City's place in the last four of the FA Cup with a 2-0 win at Newcastle.

Pep Guardiola's side may have surrendered the Premier League title to Liverpool but there was no feeling sorry for themselves on show as they kept hopes alive of a cup treble in the form of the FA Cup, Champions League and the Carabao Cup, which they've already won.

In an utterly dominant first-half performance, De Bruyne stroked City ahead from the penalty spot (37) after Fabian Schar had pushed over Gabriel Jesus. A negative Newcastle rarely ventured out of their half but really should have equalised when Dwight Gayle somehow missed the target when presented with an open goal (66). Just two minutes later, Sterling punished that howler by curling home a delightful effort into the far corner (68).

Player ratings Newcastle: Darlow (6), Manquillo (6), Fernandez (6), Lascelles (6), Schar (5), Rose (6), S.Longstaff (6), Hayden (5), Almiron (6), Saint-Maximin (6), Carroll (6)



Subs used: Gayle (2), M.Longstaff (6), Joelinton (6), Lozaro (6)



Man City: Bravo (6), Walker (6), Otamendi (6), Laporte (7), Mendy (6), Gundogan (7), D.Silva (8), Mahrez (7), De Bruyne (8), Sterling (8), Jesus (7)



Subs used: Bernardo (6), Foden (7), Rodri (6)



Man of the match: Raheem Sterling

Guardiola's side will now play Arsenal on the weekend of 18/19 July at Wembley for a place in the final.

What's next?

Newcastle are back in action on Wednesday with a long trip to Bournemouth on their agenda (6pm kick-off, live on Sky Sports) while City welcome the champions Liverpool on Thursday (8.15pm kick-off, live on Sky Sports).