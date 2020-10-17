Newcastle United 1-4 Manchester United: Bruno Fernandes inspires late victory

Bruno Fernandes made amends for a missed penalty with a spectacular late strike that inspired Manchester United to a 4-1 victory at Newcastle.

A stunning save from goalkeeper Karl Darlow saw Fernandes miss his first penalty in Manchester United colours at the 11th attempt, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side looked destined for a draw after Harry Maguire's header had cancelled out Luke Shaw's second-minute own goal at St. James' Park.

But a dominant Manchester United claimed an emphatic victory when Fernandes rifled into the top corner with five minutes remaining, Aaron Wan-Bissaka thumped in his first senior goal and Marcus Rashford's stoppage-time fourth sealed a deserved three points on Tyneside.

Manchester United climb to 14th in the Premier League on six points after their second victory of the season, a point and three places behind Newcastle in 11th.

Player ratings Newcastle: Darlow (7), Krafth (5), Fernandez (5), Lascelles (5), Lewis (5), Hayden (5), Shelvey (6), Hendrick (5), Saint-Maximin (6), Joelinton (3), Wilson (5).



Subs: Schar (6), Fraser (5), Almiron (n/a).



Man Utd: De Gea (7), Wan-Bissaka (8), Lindelof (7), Maguire (8), Shaw (7), Fred (6), McTominay (6), Mata (8), Fernandes (7), James (6), Rashford (7).



Subs: Matic (n/a), Pogba (6), Van de Beek (6).



Man of the Match: Bruno Fernandes

How Man Utd roared back in style

Image: Fernandes made amends for having a second-half penalty saved

Solskjaer demanded a response from Manchester United in their first outing since the 6-1 thrashing at the hands of Tottenham. What he got was a nightmare start, as Shaw deflected Emil Krafth's cross past the wrong-footed David de Gea to hand Newcastle the lead inside two minutes.

Manchester United regrouped well after registering their fifth Premier League own goal against Newcastle, and the visitors looked to have restored parity on 19 minutes when Fernandes picked out the top corner following a neat exchange with Juan Mata.

Team news Jamaal Lascelles replaced Fabian Schar in Newcastle’s only change from the win over Burnley.

Scott McTominay, Fred, Juan Mata, Daniel James and Victor Lindelof returned as Man Utd made five changes from the defeat to Spurs. Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic and Eric Bailly dropped to the bench, while Anthony Martial (suspended) and Mason Greenwood missed out completely.

A routine VAR review found Mata had strayed into an offside position in the build-up and the equaliser was chalked off, but Manchester United didn't have to wait much longer to draw themselves level.

Mata was the architect again, this time picking out Maguire from a corner as the Manchester United captain hauled his side level and drew a line under a challenging week with a towering header into the bottom corner.

Image: Newcastle players celebrate after taking the lead against Manchester United through Luke Shaw's own goal

Allan Saint-Maximin drew De Gea into action with a near-post drive, and the Spaniard produced an even better stop early in the second half to deny Callum Wilson, clawing the forward's effort off the line as he tried to turn Saint-Maximin's cross home on the stretch.

VAR denied Manchester United an equaliser in the first period, but the technology handed them a chance to take the lead for the first time on 58 minutes, as Jamal Lewis was penalised for a challenge on Rashford after referee Craig Pawson consulted the pitchside monitor.

Up stepped Fernandes but, after an orthodox run-up, his firmly-hit spot-kick was brilliantly palmed away by Darlow.

Image: David de Gea saves spectacularly from Callum Wilson

Maguire had a header cleared off the line by Jonjo Shelvey from the resulting corner. With the exception of a Shelvey 20-yard drive, all that stood between the dominant visitors and the lead with the inspired Darlow, who produced a string of saves.

It looked only a matter of time before United made the breakthrough, and the pressure eventually told in a final five-minute flurry.

Fernandes rattled a stunning effort in off the post after linking up with Rashford in the final third, Wan-Bissaka rifled an emphatic drive home at the near post and Rashford wrapped things up with a fourth on the counter in stoppage-time.

Opta stats - Man Utd bounce back

Manchester United enjoyed their 10th comeback win against Newcastle in the Premier League, the most by any side against a single opponent in the competition.

Manchester United have been awarded 17 penalties in the Premier League since the start of last season, five more than any other side in the competition (12 scored).

Bruno Fernandes missed his first penalty for Man Utd in what was his 11th since his debut on February 1st 2020 (10 scored, 1 missed) with those 11 six more than any other Premier League player has taken in that time.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka became the 116th different player to score for Manchester United in the Premier League in what is his 38th league appearance for the club.

Marcus Rashford registered three goal involvements in a single Premier League game for the only the third time ever (1 goal, 2 assists), also doing so against Fulham in December 2018 and Arsenal in February 2016.

What the managers said…

2:31 Steve Bruce says he was disappointed in his Newcastle sides 4-1 loss as they conceded three times late on to lose to Manchester United after leading 1-0.

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce: "We were beaten by the better team. The disappointment was we were naïve in the end. Callum Wilson had a big chance, but De Gea pulls off a wonder save. It might have been a bit different.

"The disappointment was that we conceded four in the end, we left wide open spaces in behind us as we know that is you do that against top players it becomes very difficult."

2:57 Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hailed his players' character as they defeated Newcastle 4-1 at St James' Park.

Man Utd manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: "Great result and great character to come back, led by a very inspirational captain.

"The boys came together really well. They are looking forward to every game. Today I rested a few and they have come on and done the business for us.

"Harry scored and led by example. He showed good character, I am happy for him. He had a couple of difficult weeks since he last played for us.

"The season started for us today. We have come up to the speed of the game and that showed today."

