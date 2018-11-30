Newcastle vs West Ham preview: Andy Carroll available for Hammers

Andy Carroll could return from injury for West Ham

Andy Carroll could make his long-awaited return from injury against his former side as West Ham visit Newcastle on Saturday.

Ex-Magpies striker Carroll has not played this season due to injury but was an unused substitute against Manchester City last weekend.

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini has said that Carroll has "worked without any problems this week" and could feature at St James' Park.

West Ham have won just once since the start of October while Newcastle have won three matches in a row to move up to 12th in the Premier League.

"Momentum is always important and Newcastle have trust in this moment because they are winning," said Pellegrini.

"I don't think it is a crucial match for both teams but it is an important match for both teams. We need to add points, they are at home and in a good moment but after this one, we need to play 24 games more."

Newcastle have beaten Watford, Bournemouth and Burnley in their last three matches.

Team news

West Ham striker Marko Arnautovic is set to start despite limping off with a hip injury last weekend.

Carroll could feature along with Jack Wilshere, who has played only four times since his summer move from Arsenal and has been sidelined for 10 weeks following ankle surgery.

Robert Snodgrass returns from suspension but Ryan Fredericks, Manuel Lanzini, Winston Reid, Carlos Sanchez and Andriy Yarmolenko are all sidelined.

Newcastle team news to follow

Opta stats

Newcastle have won their last three Premier League matches against West Ham, their best run against the Hammers since winning four in a row between September 1993 and March 1995.

West Ham have won just one of their last 14 Premier League visits to St. James' Park against Newcastle (D5 L8), a 1-0 win in November 2012.

After losing their first five home league games this season, Newcastle have picked up back-to-back Premier League victories at St James' Park.

Only Fulham (0) have kept fewer clean sheets than West Ham in the Premier League this season (1).

West Ham's Andy Carroll has scored just once in 14 Premier League games against his former clubs, netting in a 2-0 win for the Hammers against Liverpool in January 2016.

Matt Ritchie has registered 14 league assists for Newcastle United since joining the Magpies ahead of 2016-17, more than any other player for the club.

Merson's prediction

Newcastle have three wins in a row, which I didn't see coming, but I think the penny's dropped a bit for them. I think at the start of the season, they were too negative. In the last three games, they've had a go. They've won all three and clawed their way out.

I thought West Ham had turned the corner, but every now and then they just get a nightmare game. Last week they got blown away, but Man City will do that. I've been surprised where West Ham are, but they're back in the relegation mix and if they lose at Newcastle it could be back to being a long season again.

You could see Marko Arnautovic kicking up a stink in January if that happens, and they're in trouble if that happens. He is the club at the moment, their shining light. I think Newcastle will edge it because of their confidence.

PAUL PREDICTS: 2-1 (9/1 with Sky Bet)

