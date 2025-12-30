Renee Slegers: Arsenal Women's head coach on how the Gunners won the Champions League

Renee Slegers rubs her face and draws a huge breath when asked what it feels like when she tries to take in the achievement of winning the biggest club competition in the game.

"That feeling of winning the Champions League final will forever be in my body," the Arsenal head coach tells me at the club's training ground.

"What is important to remember is the beautiful and difficult things we've done together. That was amazing.

"I have been conscious I need to have those moments because so much hard work goes into it. If you never reflect you lose the bigger picture and you won't enjoy it as much."

Image: Arsenal's Chloe Kelly celebrates victory in the UEFA Women's Champions League final at Estadio Jose Alvalade, in Lisbon, Portugal.

Being the first coach to lead Arsenal to European glory since 2007 will forever make Slegers a club legend but the dramatic way her side made it to the final makes the accomplishment even more memorable.

A 5-2 defeat to Bayern Munich left Arsenal worried about getting out of the group stage. They did so, only to lose the first leg of the quarter-finals at Real Madrid 2-0 on a quagmire of pitch.

Image: Real Madrid players celebrate at the end of the Women's Champions League quarter final first leg

But Slegers knew this could be The Gunners' year after what was supposed to be a routine WSL game against West Ham tested their nerves by going 3-1 down early in the second half.

"It was a tough game. We turned it around 4-3 and scored three goals in six minutes. What we did at West Ham gave us so much belief going forward and belief we could do it at any point."

Image: Arsenal came from behind on aggregate to beat Real Madrid to qualify for the semi-finals

Arsenal's players clearly loved playing the role of comeback queens. They took that mantra to The Emirates against Real Madrid and never looked back

"That was the turning point" recalls Slegers. "It was still 0-0 at half-time after losing 2-0 away in really difficult conditions."

Arsenal scored three goals in 13 minutes to dump the Spanish side out and install a sense of pride and optimism around north London that wouldn't be extinguished.

Image: Alessia Russo and Lia Walti celebrate the victory over Real Madrid

"We capitalised because there was so much belief in the team."

That positivity took a dent when Arsenal lost the first leg of the semi-final to Lyon, only to blow away the eight-time champions 4-1 in France.

"Us against Lyon was a different challenge with their players and their legacy. For me it was "if we can do this against Lyon, it says a lot about this team".

Image: Chloe Kelly celebrates with Renee Slegers after qualifying for the Champions League final

Despite sending a message to the rest of the continent by beating the most successful team in Champions League history, Arsenal went into the final against Barcelona as underdogs.

They had two weeks to prepare for the game in Lisbon so Slegers' coaching mind was working overtime to concoct plans to bear the reigning champions.

But after a long WSL season, Slegers quickly realised her players weren't immediately ready to take on the physical and mental challenge of beating the best in the world.

She gave the players a coupe of days off, chatted to her backroom team and senior players before implementing a slightly modified plan to take on the all-conquering Catalans.

Image: Renee Slegers

"Those 12 days were so good, the best I've ever been a part of. We were all working towards the same goal. The excitement, the drive to beat what was, on paper, the best team in the world."

Faith in the squad and how it left Slegers feeling in a place she didn't expect. She was almost zen going into the biggest game of her coaching career.

"On the bus to the game, in the tunnel, walking out at the ground… I had such calmness and the players were the same. I looked around the changing room ten minutes before the game and everyone's absolutely calm.

"I don't see any stress, no players that have too much arousal, it's just perfect."

Image: Arsenal's Stina Blackstenius, celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during the women's Champions League final

Slegers was being made aware, however, of the thousands of Arsenal fans that had taken over parts of Lisbon with the intention of painting the city red.

Friends were sending her videos of Gunners supporters cheering her name and creating one of the best atmospheres the Women's Champions League has seen.

"I got goosebumps. I thought "is this what we're creating for so many people?" It comes with responsibility but we felt we can impact society with what we do."

We all know what happened on that famous night at the Estadio Jose Alvalade. Beth Mead's through ball for Stina Blackstenius to slide the ball past Cata Coll to give Arsenal a 1-0 win to make them champions of Europe after an 18-year wait.

Image: Arsenal players celebrate with their trophy after winning the women's Champions League final

"I was a blend of all possible emotions," Slegers admits while producing a massive smile.

"There is relief as there was so much tension. There is unbelievable happiness and pride. I saw players crying and screaming, I see the fans, I thought of my family and parents in the stands, the staff that have given up so much."

Image: Kim Little, Leah Williamson, Steph Catley and Lia Walti pose with the Champions League trophy

The first half of the following season hasn't gone according to plan for Arsenal with Slegers' side eight points off WSL leaders Manchester City.

Slegers' contract also expires at the end of the season, meaning the first few months of 2026 could be crucial for the club and its coach.

Regardless of what happens, Slegers knows her special 2025 is something to be cherished.

Reflecting one more time, Slegers admits "It will forever be with me."