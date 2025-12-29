Elliot Anderson interview: Nottingham Forest midfielder discusses journey from Wallsend Boys Club to England's World Cup thinking

2025 may have been Elliot Anderson’s breakout year but it’s been a long time coming.

The Nottingham Forest midfielder sat down with Sky Sports' Anton Toloui to discuss his journey from Wallsend Boys Club to breaking into England's starting eleven.

In the shadow of Shearer & Carrick

It all began for Anderson at Wallsend Boys Club, just a few miles up the road from St James' Park.

Anderson and his brothers would kick about in the bright yellow kit, just as England players Alan Shearer, Peter Beardsley and Michael Carrick did in their youth.

"It's a really big part of my career," Anderson recalls. "It's where I found my love for the game. I've had some great memories playing for them.

"There have been some top players who have come through here. I've seen a few England players have come through here and then there was a bit of a break so I've hopefully done them proud."

Newcastle United has been a huge part of the Anderson family's life for generations. His grandfather Geoff Allen was a former Magpies player, making his debut at just 17 and playing a part in Newcastle's Fairs Cup success in 1969.

Allen, an exciting left-winger, saw his career end prematurely through injury. He was 23 when he retired but went on to coach at the club. Anderson admits Allen's career and wisdom have played a huge part in his journey.

"He came on the scene early, played a few games and lit the scene up," he says. "Unfortunately, he got injured early doors, which is a huge shame. I'm really proud of what he's done and what he went on to do."

Newcastle: the early years

Image: Anderson came through the ranks at St James' Park

Anderson wasn't even at secondary school when he joined Newcastle's academy. "It was amazing," he remembers. "Getting through the youth groups, getting a new contract each time and then getting closer to your dream.

"Then I got my debut at Arsenal, it was the biggest day of my life."

An 18-year-old Anderson came off the bench at The Emirates during an FA Cup third-round defeat. Nine days later, he'd make his Premier League debut at the same ground against the same opponent.

"It was a huge moment for me and huge achievement for my family. It's something I'm so proud of. For a split second you think "wow, this is incredible" but if you pause for too long you'll get caught up in it.

"Once you get the feeling you don't want to lose it, you get addicted to putting the shirt on."

Bristol Rovers hero

Image: Anderson played a big role in Bristol Rovers' promotion

Anderson had a taste for first-team football but getting it at Newcastle would be tough, so he accepted a loan move to Bristol Rovers.

"It was massive. After the debut at Arsenal I wasn't getting much gametime and I believed I could go somewhere and help a team. I really enjoyed those six months. I signed on Deadline Day and we managed to get promoted to League One.

Anderson played a huge part in that promotion push and was a key figure in one of the most dramatic final days in EFL history. Rovers needed a five-goal swing but rivals Northampton were winning 3-1.

"It had to be 7-0 and I managed to get up at the back stick and score the seventh," Anderson recalls. "The fans just went crazy.

"I learned just how much it meant to me and how much it meant to the fans. Making a difference and being a main player, that feeling is so different to coming off the bench.

"Putting a smile on the fans' faces on the final day was a really nice feeling."

Signing for Forest

Image: Elliot Anderson made the move from Newcastle to Nottingham

On the PSR deadline at the end of June last year, Anderson said goodbye to his beloved Newcastle. The club needed to balance the books and a £40 million offer from Nottingham Forest was accepted.

Leaving was clearly tough but Anderson moved to Trentside with the intention of making the most of it.

"It was tough at the time but in football, as my dad says, you just have to deal with it," he says. "I just tried to approach it with the best mentality I could, come down here, show everyone what I can do and prove a point."

It didn't take long for Anderson to establish himself in the starting eleven. After a few conversations with then-coach Nuno Espirito Santo he showed playing in central midfield was the perfect fit and once he got his chance, he never looked back.

"I felt like I was really thriving in the team with a really good group of lads. I feel so welcome, I'm really enjoying my football, knowing you're playing. It's what every footballer wants."

European dream

Anderson got better and better as his first season at Forest progressed. His solidity and creativity in the centre of the field were huge reasons the club qualified for Europe for the first time in 29 years.

This season's been a topsy-turvy one, with Anderson on to his third coach and playing style in a few months. But Sean Dyche has brought stability and increased optimism, especially in the Europa League.

"The aim at the start of the season was to push on and do better than last season," he says. "We have a bit of stability now and we're all enjoying our football again."

Anderson admits getting the two-time European champions back in a final would mean everything.

"The atmosphere there will be amazing, we'd have so many Forest fans out there and it would mean so much to get the club back to that stage. It would be even nicer if we got the trophy but that's the aim."

England debut - and World Cup hopes

Image: Anderson made his England debut this year

Anderson made his England debut in September and has since been fast-tracked into the first-choice team alongside Declan Rice in the centre of midfield. To even be selected against Andorra to get his first cap is something he's still getting his head around.

"My dream was to play for Newcastle because I never expected to play for England but it tops everything off. It was incredible.

"First, I'm selected and I'm over the moon to be there, training with great players. But you want to make an impression, show the team that I am a good player.

"When I found out I was playing against Andorra, it was such a big moment. I just wanted to focus on making an impression and keeping that spot.

"It's my dream playing for England and playing with the best players brings out the best in me."

Anderson isn't taking his place in the England squad for granted. Holding a picture of MetLife Stadium, host of the World Cup Final in July, he admits the chance to take England there is on his mind.

"The aim for England now is to win the trophies," he says. "With the quality in the group the aim is to make it to that stadium. It sounds good, doesn't it?

"There's a long way to go to get there. I have to treat every game until then as a World Cup final and then hopefully I can get to one. I can't wait. If I'm there I'll have all of my family with me. It's really exciting, to be honest. Very exciting."