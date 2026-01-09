Renee Slegers signs new Arsenal deal: Head coach extends stay at WSL club

Renee Slegers has signed a new contract as Arsenal head coach, keeping her at the club until June 2029.

The 36-year old was given the job permanently just under a year ago and took her side to Champions League glory in May.

After months of discussions, Slegers has agreed a new three-and-a-half year deal.

"I'm delighted to have signed a new contract here, as I believe we have so much to achieve together - this season and in the years to come," Slegers said in a club statement.

"From playing in the academy and being in the stands watching Arsenal win the Champions League in 2007, to living it with our players, staff and supporters last summer, I'm immensely proud to have shared this journey with Arsenal, a club that means so much to me and to so many people."

Slegers initially earned the job after impressing in an interim role following the sacking of Jonas Eidevall in October 2024.

Her first few months in charge exceeded all expectations, culminating in a 1-0 win over defending champions Barcelona to bring a European trophy back to England for the first time in 18 years.

She was also credited with invigorating the side, earning a reputation for being a highly intelligent coach with an open door policy for both players and staff.

This season, however, hasn't gone according to plan with Arsenal currently third in the WSL, eight points behind leaders Manchester City.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England and Arsenal forward Chloe Kelly reflects on her highs and lows of 2025, rediscovering happiness on the pitch and delivering in the game’s biggest moments

Defeat to Manchester United, live on Sky Sports on Saturday, will also see Arsenal drop out of the Champions League places.

Slegers will have additional help with former England striker Jodie Taylor also being promoted to become the club's first ever technical director.

The ex-Arsenal player will work closely with Slegers on all football matters but especially recruitment, technology and specialisation.

Slegers in for long haul as tough choices lie ahead

Analysis from Sky Sports' Anton Toloui

Discussions between Slegers and the club's hierarchy have been going on for months but there was always a belief that a long-term deal would get done.

Arsenal are banking on one of the game's brightest young coaches getting the side back into a position to regularly winning competitions, regardless of their start to this season.

With Slegers and Taylor now entrenched in their positions, the pair have the power to make the difficult decisions needed to push the team on.

Arsenal have a lot of star names out of contract this summer and some are starting to be told this will be their final season at The Emirates.

Beth Mead, Kim Little, Katie McCabe, Caitlin Foord, Victoria Pelova, Kyra Cooney-Cross, Laia Codina, Stina Blackstenuis and Emily Fox are all on expiring deals.

Image: Beth Mead is among the players out of contract in the summer

Slegers has been tasked with making Arsenal younger, more physical and mentally stronger in order to win on all fronts.

The coach now has long-term security, which means she can now pick the players she wants to take on the long journey to title town.

There will be casualties along the way, just how many is down to Slegers and Taylor.

Arsenal host Manchester United on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Premier League from 11:30am. Kick-off is at 12:30pm.