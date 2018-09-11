Nicklas Bendtner apologises following arrest for alleged attack

Nicklas Bendtner was accused of a violent attack on Sunday morning

Nicklas Bendtner has apologised for the incident that led to his arrest in Copenhagen in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The Danish striker was reported to police by a taxi driver who says Bendtner was behind a violent attack. The driver underwent surgery for a broken jaw, according to taxi firm Dantaxa.

Sky Sports News understands Bendtner was arrested but, contrary to reports, not charged.

Rosenborg, the Norwegian side that Bendtner has played for since last year, have said they will investigate the incident, while the Danish FA (DBU) has refused to comment.

Bendtner apologised to Rosenborg's fans, as well as the club and his team-mates

Bendtner has now released his own statement, saying: "I've been involved in an extremely unfortunate and uncomfortable episode. I could not imagine in my wildest dreams that it should develop as it did.

"I'm extremely sad that the outcome became as unfortunate as it became. In this context, there are some people whom I would like to apologise to.

"To Rosenborg fans, I apologise that this has happened. From the start it has been a pleasure to play for Rosenborg's faithful fans, and I have had the honour of making them proud of myself and of the team.

"To the club: I'm sorry with all my heart that we are standing here today. Rosenborg has been more than a good club for me. It felt like a new home and a new family, as I needed a new start more than ever. It's been easier to be the person I want to be.

The Danish striker began his career at Arsenal

"To my dear team-mates, I apologise that this will steal focus at an important time, and I thank you for the understanding I have already received.

"Those people I have shared changing rooms with every day for a year and a half fortunately know that I'm not and never have been a fighter, but that I protect those I love - on and off the pitch."

Before moving to Rosenborg, Bendtner had spells at Arsenal, Juventus and Wolfsburg.

The 30-year-old has 30 goals in 81 games for Denmark, although he was not part of their 2018 World Cup squad.