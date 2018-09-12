How did your Premier League players fare on international duty?

Chelsea's Eden Hazard had an impressive international week with Belgium

With the international break coming to an end, how have your Premier League players fared? We look at the key contributions...

Arsenal

Aaron Ramsey warmed up for Arsenal's clash with Newcastle on Saturday, scoring in Wales' 4-1 thrashing of Republic of Ireland in Cardiff.

Danny Welbeck thought he had scored a late equaliser for England in their 2-1 defeat to Spain on Saturday but the referee ruled that he had fouled goalkeeper David de Gea. He then started against Switzerland in Leicester.

3:32 England 1-2 Spain England 1-2 Spain

Arsenal defender Stephan Lichtsteiner made his first appearance since the opening day of the Premier League season as he started and captained Switzerland against England at Leicester on Tuesday.

Sokratis Papastathopoulos played 90 minutes for Greece as they lost 2-1 in Hungary in the Nations League on Tuesday night.

Mohamed Elneny netted for Egypt as they thrashed Niger 6-0.

Bournemouth

Ryan Fraser played 90 minutes but had little effect as Scotland were hammered by Belgium on Friday.

Burnley

Burnley's Kevin Long struggled with Ireland's new-found passing style in their 1-1 draw with Poland, but was solid enough defensively. Club team-mate Jeff Hendrick had a quiet game in midfield

Chelsea

New Chelsea midfielder Jorginho scored a late penalty to ensure Italy's UEFA Nations League campaign got off to a 1-1 draw with Poland on Friday night, but he had an evening to forget and struggled to influence the game as Portugal beat Italy 1-0 on Monday.

Eden Hazard was on target in Belgium's 4-0 friendly victory in Scotland on Friday evening, before slotting home a penalty as Belgium cruised past Iceland 3-0 on Tuesday.

3:10 Scotland 0-4 Belgium Scotland 0-4 Belgium

Youngster Ethan Ampadu produced a man-of-the-match display for Wales against Ireland, with the 17-year-old creating Ramsey's first-half goal in Cardiff after robbing Jonathan Walters and playing in the Arsenal midfielder. He also started but gave away a penalty in the 2-0 defeat by Denmark in their Nations League opener.

Crystal Palace

Palace No 1 Wayne Hennessey played the whole match as Wales got the better of the Republic 4-1, and then again as Wales lost 2-0 in Denmark.

Everton

New Everton forward Richarlison made his Brazil debut as a second-half substitute in their 2-0 win over the US on Friday, and then scored twice in the 5-0 friendly win over El Salvador in a friendly on Wednesday morning.

Cenk Tosun was having a nightmare game for Turkey before helping to mastermind their 3-2 comeback win over Sweden. The Everton striker inadvertently headed away a chance for his country and missed a one-on-one when a 15-yard touch took the chance away, but his pass for substitute Emre Akbaba to set up the equaliser with two minutes to go was followed by an incredible 92nd-minute winner from the same scorer.

Gylfi Sigurdsson was unable to inspire Iceland as they lost 6-0 against Switzerland and 3-0 against Belgium.

Fulham

Stefan Johansen's first-half double helped Norway beat Cyprus 2-0, the Fulham midfielder's second a wonderful free-kick into the top left-hand corner of the net.

0:30 Aleksandar Mitrovic scored a fine goal for Serbia against Romania Aleksandar Mitrovic scored a fine goal for Serbia against Romania

Aleksandar Mitrovic was fouled to help Serbia take the lead from the penalty spot in his side's 1-0 Nations League win in Lithuania on Friday. The striker then scored twice in a 2-2 draw with Romania in Belgrade.

Leicester

Leicester fans will be pleased to see that Jonny Evans was given a much-needed run-out as the centre back played the whole game in Northern Ireland's 3-0 home win over Israel on Tuesday.

Harry Maguire started for England against Spain and Switzerland as he continues to become first-choice for Gareth Southgate.

Liverpool

Roberto Firmino readied himself for Liverpool's blockbuster clash with Tottenham on Saturday, live on Sky Sports, by opening the scoring for Brazil in their 2-0 win over the United States in a friendly on Friday, meanwhile, new Liverpool midfielder Fabinho - who has yet to make an appearance for Jurgen Klopp's side - was fouled for the penalty that Neymar converted to complete the scoring in New York.

Mohamed Salah had an eventful night as Egypt won 6-0 against Niger in Africa Cup of Nations qualifying. The Liverpool forward scored twice, missed two penalties and also grabbed two assists in the match.

Liverpool's Xherdan Shaqiri scored a free-kick and provided two assists as Switzerland thrashed Iceland 6-0 in their UEFA Nations League opener. Shaqiri should have given Switzerland an early lead against England on Tuesday, but the Liverpool playmaker hit the outside of the post with a shot from inside the box.

Andrew Robertson was the creator of much of Scotland's good play in their 2-0 win over Albania, and made the opener when his free-kick was nodded in off Berat Djimisti by Steven Naismith. He had captained Scotland in their defeat to Belgium on Friday.

2:13 Scotland 2-0 Albania Scotland 2-0 Albania

Manchester City

Bernardo Silva played 90 minutes in Portugal's 1-0 win over Italy. The Manchester City midfielder saw a fine drive from the right tipped just around the post by Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, but could not force his way onto the scoresheet.

Oleksandr Zinchenko came on as a second-half substitute and scored late on in Ukraine's 2-1 win in the Czech Republic.

Manchester United

Romelu Lukaku netted the opener as Belgium thrashed Scotland 4-0 in a friendly at Hampden on Friday night, before helping himself to a double in Belgium's 3-0 Nations League win over Iceland.

Luke Shaw was stretchered off with a head injury during England's 2-1 UEFA Nations League defeat to Spain meaning he will miss the weekend's clash with Watford. The defender - making his England return after 17 months - hit the turf hard after being caught on the head by the forearm of Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal, in what appeared to be an accidental collision. He was carried off wearing a neck brace and oxygen mask but later tweeted to say he is "doing fine" and will "be back soon".

Luke Shaw was treated for several minutes on the pitch after a nasty collision with Dani Carvajal

Shaw had set up England's opening goal with an excellent through ball for United team-mate Marcus Rashford. Rashford made it two goals in two games on Tuesday night against Switzerland as he volleyed in the winner after 54 minutes from Kyle Walker's cross

Vincent Lindelof played the entire 90 minutes for Sweden in their 3-2 defeat to Turkey, and will take some responsibility for the defensive frailty of his country - but was not directly at fault for any of Turkey's three goals.

David de Gea played the full 90 minutes in Spain's 2-1 win over England at Wembley and then kept a clean sheet as Spain beat Croatia 6-0 in the Nations League on Tuesday night.

Newcastle

Solomon Rondon scored twice for Venezuela on Thursday morning as they beat Panama 2-0 in a friendly.

Southampton

Southampton midfielder Steven Davis opened the scoring for Northern Ireland in their 3-0 home win over Israel on Tuesday with a brilliant strike.

Tottenham

Ben Davies featured for 81 minutes as Wales thrashed the Republic 4-1, setting up Gareth Bale for the home side's second goal with a stunning 60-yard pass.

Harry Kane prepared for Tottenham's clash with Liverpool after collecting his World Cup Golden Boot from Gareth Southgate before the match against Spain, but failed to find the net. He then came on for 30 minutes in the 1-0 friendly win over Switzerland.

2:17 England 1-0 Switzerland England 1-0 Switzerland

Danny Rose was named man of the match in that friendly in Leicester.

Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen will have much more difficult nights as they easily helped their side see off Iceland on Tuesday, with Vertonghen part of Belgium's thrashing of Scotland on Friday.

Watford

Sebastian Prodl played 90 minutes for Austria as they lost 1-0 in Bosnia in the Nations League on Tuesday night.

Wolves

On-loan striker Raul Jimenez scored from the spot, but it was not enough to prevent Mexico from losing 4-1 to Uruguay

Wolves' Ruben Neves was on the Portugal team sheet and was booked as his side beat Italy 1-0.

West Ham

Marko Arnautovic played 90 minutes for Austria as they lost 1-0 in Bosnia in the Nations League on Tuesday night.