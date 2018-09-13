Exclusive: Joe Hart opens up on England, Pep Guardiola and kicking

1:43 Joe Hart insists he would be ready if he was to be called up for England duty again Joe Hart insists he would be ready if he was to be called up for England duty again

In an exclusive interview on Sky Sports, Joe Hart spoke candidly about an eventful few years, his relationship with Pep Guardiola and the new role of goalkeepers.

Hart believes in recent years he has been judged on his kicking ability and not what "actually counts", and says his relationship with Manchester City manager Guardiola is good, owing that to the honesty of the Spaniard when he arrived at the Etihad in 2016.

Hart is now at Burnley after loan spells with Torino and West Ham, and also says he would be ready if he was called up to play for England again.

Wolves vs Burnley Live on

Here, he gives an honest account to Matt Murray about his present situation, and why he is in a good place after several uncertain years.

You can watch the full interview with Joe Hart on Super Sunday as Burnley go to Wolves, live on Sky Sports Premier League from 12.30pm

Hart insists he is enjoying life at Burnley

Hart on... footwork criticism

I do what the manager asks of me, to the best of my ability. I'm not saying I'm brilliant or saying I'm perfect.

That's probably the most high-profile thing to happen to me over the last couple of years, comments like that, rather than what actually counts.

"He came in and was dead honest with me. I looked him in the eye and shook his hand, I thanked him for his honesty. I didn't thank him for his opinion, but his honesty was second to none." Hart on Guardiola

Hart on... Pep

I'm cool with Pep, I think he's a top manager.

He came in and was dead honest with me. I looked him in the eye and shook his hand, I thanked him for his honesty. I didn't thank him for his opinion, but his honesty was second to none. We tried to make the best of a bad situation for both of us.

1:14 Hart says he has a good relationship with Pep Guardiola Hart says he has a good relationship with Pep Guardiola

It is what it is. I moved on, worked hard, trained with City, I was welcomed back the last couple of pre-seasons. It could have easily been awkward, but it wasn't.

Hart on... loan moves

I made it clear to City that I didn't want to go on loan again, I had one year left on my contract.

Like I've said before it was a kind of strange situation for me. I know what qualities I bring, I know what I've done, and what I can still do, but people weren't banging the door down for me. That's the truth.

In my opinion I think loans are for younger players trying to improve, who have got the whole world in front of them. You've got no real ground, no real base or backing as a loan player.

I'm grateful I'm here with Burnley, and I'm really enjoying it.

Hart on... England

If I was asked to play for England tomorrow I'd be ready. But at the moment, managers are always going to have opinions. I can only get myself as I can, to the highest of my level, and then it's up to everyone else.

"I could have had a long summer where I felt sorry for myself, but I love it too much, I love challenges." Hart on England snub

Stuff out of my hands is out of my hands, how people want to play it is up to them. I am going to continue to push, Burnley is obviously my priority, and whatever happens, happens.

I could have had a long summer where I felt sorry for myself, but I love it too much, I love challenges. The summer was amazing, I was absolutely gutted and other words that I wasn't in the World Cup squad, but you've got to make the best. I had a fantastic summer, I enjoyed it, I bounced into this pre-season, and I'm ready to go.

Loved the players, big fans of them, couldn't be prouder of what they did. It made people happy, it put smiles on people's faces, myself included. I'll keep supporting, I'll be an England fan no matter what, and I'll stay true to my word.

Watch Matt Murray's full interview with Joe Hart on Super Sunday as Burnley go to Wolves, live on Sky Sports Premier League from 12.30pm