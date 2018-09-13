Who's on Sky Sports this weekend?

Domestic football returns to Sky Sports this weekend - get the lowdown on who's playing when, as well as who's on your favourite shows, with our handy guide.

Live football on Sky Sports Premier League

Tottenham v Liverpool

Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, Saturday, 11.30am

Liverpool take their 100 per cent record to Wembley as the Premier League weekend starts with a lunchtime cracker - but Jurgen Klopp has suffered defeat in all three previous visits to Tottenham's temporary home. Harry Kane will be out to shrug off suggestions of fatigue and check the Reds' early charge.

Wolves v Burnley

Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event, Sunday, 12.30pm

Burnley have taken just one point from their opening games but with their short Europa League adventure over, Sean Dyche will hope his side return from the international break with fresh league focus. Wolves snatched a late victory over West Ham last time out and will fancy their chances of back-to-back wins.

Everton v West Ham

Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event, Sunday, 3.30pm

Can Manuel Pellegrini avoid the ignominy of becoming the first West Ham manager to lose his opening five Premier League games? The visitors are desperate to kick-start their season and could be boosted by the raft of injury and selection problems facing home boss Marco Silva.

Southampton v Brighton

Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event, Monday, 7pm

Brighton, beware Charlie Austin. The Southampton striker has scored more goals in all competitions against the Seagulls - seven - than he has against any other side and could be paired with Danny Ings for this south-coast showdown. Join Jamie Carragher on Monday Night Football for more award-winning analysis.

Live football on Sky Sports Football

Also on Sky Sports this weekend:

Birmingham v West Brom - Sky Bet Championship (Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event, Friday, 7pm)

Blackburn v Aston Villa - Sky Bet Championship (Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event, Saturday, 5.15pm)

Toronto v LA Galaxy - MLS (Sky Sports Football, Sunday, 12.30am)

DC United v NY Red Bulls (Sky Sports Football, Sunday, 6pm)

Our football shows

Soccer AM

Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Football and Sky One, Saturday, 10am

Fenners, Lloyd and Jimmy return to welcome you into the weekend with another morning of football fun from Sky Studios.

Soccer Saturday

Sky Sports News, Saturday, 12pm

Jeff Stelling is back to guide you through another-packed Saturday football schedule with news of all the goals as they go in plus plenty of fun and debate with guests Paul Merson, Charlie Nicholas, Phil Thompson and Matt Le Tissier.

Sunday Supplement

Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Football, Sunday, 9.30am

Matt Law (The Telegraph), Dominic King (Daily Mail) and Natalie Gedra (ESPN Brazil) join Neil Ashton to discuss the big football talking points and look ahead to the Super Sunday action.

Goals on Sunday

Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, Sunday 11am

Asmir Begovic is the guest as Kammy and Ben Shepherd dissect Saturday's action.