Who's on Sky Sports this weekend?
Watch Tottenham v Liverpool live on Sky Sports on Saturday
By Sky Sports Football
Last Updated: 13/09/18 1:55pm
Domestic football returns to Sky Sports this weekend - get the lowdown on who's playing when, as well as who's on your favourite shows, with our handy guide.
Live football on Sky Sports Premier League
Tottenham v Liverpool
Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, Saturday, 11.30am
Liverpool take their 100 per cent record to Wembley as the Premier League weekend starts with a lunchtime cracker - but Jurgen Klopp has suffered defeat in all three previous visits to Tottenham's temporary home. Harry Kane will be out to shrug off suggestions of fatigue and check the Reds' early charge.
Tottenham vs Liverpool
September 15, 2018, 11:30am
Wolves v Burnley
Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event, Sunday, 12.30pm
Burnley have taken just one point from their opening games but with their short Europa League adventure over, Sean Dyche will hope his side return from the international break with fresh league focus. Wolves snatched a late victory over West Ham last time out and will fancy their chances of back-to-back wins.
Wolves vs Burnley
September 16, 2018, 12:30pm
Everton v West Ham
Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event, Sunday, 3.30pm
Can Manuel Pellegrini avoid the ignominy of becoming the first West Ham manager to lose his opening five Premier League games? The visitors are desperate to kick-start their season and could be boosted by the raft of injury and selection problems facing home boss Marco Silva.
Everton vs West Ham
September 16, 2018, 3:30pm
Southampton v Brighton
Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event, Monday, 7pm
Brighton, beware Charlie Austin. The Southampton striker has scored more goals in all competitions against the Seagulls - seven - than he has against any other side and could be paired with Danny Ings for this south-coast showdown. Join Jamie Carragher on Monday Night Football for more award-winning analysis.
So'ton vs Brighton
September 17, 2018, 7:00pm
Live football on Sky Sports Football
Also on Sky Sports this weekend:
- Birmingham v West Brom - Sky Bet Championship (Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event, Friday, 7pm)
- Blackburn v Aston Villa - Sky Bet Championship (Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event, Saturday, 5.15pm)
- Toronto v LA Galaxy - MLS (Sky Sports Football, Sunday, 12.30am)
- DC United v NY Red Bulls (Sky Sports Football, Sunday, 6pm)
Our football shows
Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Football and Sky One, Saturday, 10am
Fenners, Lloyd and Jimmy return to welcome you into the weekend with another morning of football fun from Sky Studios.
Soccer AM
September 15, 2018, 10:00am
Sky Sports News, Saturday, 12pm
Jeff Stelling is back to guide you through another-packed Saturday football schedule with news of all the goals as they go in plus plenty of fun and debate with guests Paul Merson, Charlie Nicholas, Phil Thompson and Matt Le Tissier.
Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Football, Sunday, 9.30am
Matt Law (The Telegraph), Dominic King (Daily Mail) and Natalie Gedra (ESPN Brazil) join Neil Ashton to discuss the big football talking points and look ahead to the Super Sunday action.
The Sunday Supplement
September 16, 2018, 9:30am
Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, Sunday 11am
Asmir Begovic is the guest as Kammy and Ben Shepherd dissect Saturday's action.
Goals on Sunday
September 16, 2018, 11:00am
Fantasy Overhaul
Make unlimited changes to your Sky Sports Fantasy Football XI until the next deadline.