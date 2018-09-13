Danny Jordaan cleared for FIFA Council despite bribery link

Danny Jordaan was the head of the organising committee when South Africa successfully hosted the 2010 World Cup

Danny Jordaan, a South African official linked to the alleged bribery of corrupt FIFA executives, has been cleared in an ethics check to stand for election to the world soccer body's ruling council.

The Confederation of African Football [CAF] says Jordaan is one of five African officials who passed integrity checks ahead of the September 30 election.

African member countries will vote for a new representative on the FIFA Council after Kwesi Nyantakyi of Ghana resigned while facing allegations of corruption.

CAF says Jordaan, Elvis Chetty of Seychelles, Leodegar Tenga of Tanzania, Nick Mwendwa of Kenya and Walter Nyamilandu of Malawi were all cleared as candidates.

Jordaan was the head of the organising committee when South Africa successfully hosted the 2010 World Cup.

But he has since been accused of involvement in an alleged $10m payment to corrupt former FIFA executives to get them to vote for South Africa to host the tournament.