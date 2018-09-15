WATCH: Pep Guardiola greets 102-year-old mascot after Manchester City win
Last Updated: 15/09/18 9:04pm
Pep Guardiola met the oldest ever Premier League mascots after Manchester City's win over Fulham - aged 102 and 97!
Vera Cohen, aged 102, and her sister Olga Halon, aged 97, had the honour of leading Manchester City out for their clash with Fulham.
Vera and Olga have been watching City for nearly nine decades and still attend most home games.
Guardiola was introduced to both in the dugout before kick-off and the City boss spent some extra time with the pair just before he headed off to his media duties after overseeing a 3-0 victory.
Hit the video to watch Guardiola's meeting with the mascot duo!
