LISTEN: Sunday Supplement podcast - Eden Hazard, Wilfried Zaha, Wayne Rooney
Last Updated: 16/09/18 5:52pm
Neil Ashton was joined by Matt Law, Dominic King and Natalie Gedra on the latest episode of Sunday Supplement.
The trio reflected on Eden Hazard's influence for Chelsea after his hat-trick against Cardiff on Saturday.
Sunday Supplement Podcast
Listen as the nation's top football writers discuss Eden Hazard, Wilfried Zaha and more...
The protection of players was also debated after Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha said opponents are out to injure him.
Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is also a topic of discussion after Jose Mourinho's remarkable press conference - does the England international need to leave Old Trafford?
Listen to the latest edition of the Sunday Supplement podcast here!
Download the Sunday Supplement podcast now and subscribe to more via iTunes
Bournemouth v Brighton
Pick your Sky Sports Six-a-Side team for a chance to win the guaranteed £1k jackpot.