LISTEN: Goals on Sunday podcast - Asmir Begovic

Ben Shephard and Chris Kamara are joined by Asmir Begovic in the Goals on Sunday studio.

The Bournemouth goalkeeper has enjoyed a bright start to the Premier League season, with the Cherries winning three of their opening five games under Eddie Howe.

Begovic also discussed the evolution of goalkeepers, reflecting on how his role has changed since beginning as a professional at Portsmouth.

Listen to the latest edition of the Goals on Sunday podcast here!