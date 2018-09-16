Cristiano Ronaldo's son scores for Juventus U9s

0:10 Cristiano Ronaldo Jr scores once again for Juventus U9s (video courtesy of @georginagio) Cristiano Ronaldo Jr scores once again for Juventus U9s (video courtesy of @georginagio)

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr has been stealing his father's thunder in Turin as he once again scored for Juventus U9s on Sunday.

The eight-year scored four goals on his debut for the Old Lady's youth side, and found the back of the net again on the weekend in front of Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez.

Ronaldo Jr has been playing for Juventus ever since his father moved to the Italian side this summer.

Ronaldo Sr struggled to hit the ground running in Turin - failing to score in his first three matches - but broke his duck against Sassuolo in Serie A on Sunday.

You can see Cristiano Ronaldo Jr's strike in the video above.