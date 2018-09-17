EFL essential stats: Ewood Park fortress for Blackburn, Neal Maupay shines again for Brentford

Neal Maupay was on target again for Brentford

We take a look at the top stats and facts from the weekend's action in the Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two.

Fortress Ewood

Blackburn's 1-1 draw against Aston Villa on Saturday means it is now more than a year since Tony Mowbray's side have lost a league game at Ewood Park.

Though Conor Hourihane's late free-kick denied Rovers victory, Blackburn could at least take solace from the fact their unbeaten home run extended to 24 matches - the longest such sequence in the top four English divisions.

Similarly, no team in the EFL has accrued more points at home than the Lancashire club since September 16, 2017, the day they lost 1-0 on their own turf to AFC Wimbledon.

Marvellous Maupay

Back in the Brentford team after a three-match ban, Neal Maupay picked up where he left off at the weekend by scoring twice in a 2-0 home win against Wigan.

That took his tally to five goals in his last three appearances and a league-leading seven for the campaign. Unsurprisingly, the Frenchman is out on his own when it comes to Championship goal involvements this season.

Leeds still lead the way

Jack Harrison's first goal in English football, an 89th-minute equaliser at Millwall, preserved Leeds' undefeated Championship start under Marcelo Bielsa.

Supporters of the Elland Road side - one of four teams still undefeated in the EFL - could be forgiven for feeling a sense of déjà vu, however, for Leeds also led the way after seven matches 12 months ago. What followed was a run of eight defeats in 11 fixtures.

Their eighth league game this term comes against Preston at home on Tuesday. Bielsa and Co will not need reminding that Alex Neil's men won at Leeds as recently as August 28 in the Carabao Cup.

Play up, Pompey!

Portsmouth hold the sole remaining unbeaten record in League One after a day when four of the top five at kick-off lost. Pompey's 2-1 success at hitherto undefeated Peterborough gave them a return of 20 points from eight matches. It is their best start to a season since 2002/03, when they had 22 after the same number of games in Division One.

1:51 Peterborough 1-2 Portsmouth Peterborough 1-2 Portsmouth

The joy of six

Yeovil registered the biggest victory of the EFL weekend, defeating Newport 6-0 at Rodney Parade. It was the second time in five months that Darren Way's men had scored six on the road, having previously done so at Coventry in April, and equated to the biggest win in their Football League history, in what was their 697th fixture since being promoted as Conference champions in 2003.

1:50 Newport 0-6 Yeovil Newport 0-6 Yeovil

