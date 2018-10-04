UK Sport outlines hosting aspirations over the next 15 years

UK Sport hopes the 2030 World Cup will be the jewel in a crown of major events to be hosted in Britain

UK Sport has released a list of major sporting events it hopes to attract to Britain in the coming years, in a bid to "reinforce the country's status as a world-leading host".

It is believed the events could attract over 15m spectators and generate an economic impact of almost £2 billion for the communities involved.

A statement read: "UK Sport and its partners has released a list of potential hosting targets over the next two decades.

"The events under consideration not only reflect the ambitions of the sector, but the desire to continue to position the UK on the world stage as a welcoming, active and global nation.

"With England and Scotland already confirmed as hosts of the Euro 2020 Football Championships, and the English FA currently conducting feasibility work into the possibility of bidding to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup, the next decade could start and finish with the UK hosting the two biggest events in the world's most popular sport.

Geraint Thomas celebrates Tour de France success - UK Sport hopes to host the start of the historic event

"Fresh from British cyclists winning all three of the Grand Tours, consideration will also be given to hosting the starts of all three events in the next decade, in a sport which embodies the UK's transformation into a globally successful sporting nation."

In addition to such global events, the UK will target "between 40-60 World and European events across Olympic, Paralympic and Commonwealth sports across the country by 2025".

The UK is already poised to host the 2019 Men's Cricket World Cup, 2019 Netball World Cup, 2019 Solheim Cup, Euro 2020 Football Championships, 2021 Rugby League World Cup, 2022 Commonwealth Games, and 2022 World Gymnastics Championships.

Jeremy Wright, Secretary of State of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, said: "The UK has consistently shown that we are a world-leading host of major sporting events.

"They enhance the country's reputation internationally, increase the profile of sport at home and bring a significant boost to the economy.

The UK has already secured the rights to the 2019 Cricket World Cup

"UK Sport's targets demonstrate our continued ambition to bring the best global sport events to the country and remain a trusted partner of the sporting world."

UK Sport Chair Katherine Grainger added: "With passionate spectators, a fantastic portfolio of international sporting venues and the drive to keep improving and innovating, the UK offers the complete package.

"We want to maintain our standing as a world leader in this area and our ambitious event strategy will help us do just that over the coming decades."