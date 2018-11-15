SSN in 60 Seconds

1:15 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News. Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News.

Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News.

Wayne Rooney has admitted ahead of his final England appearance that he wishes he had been able to end his club career at Manchester United.

Glenn Whelan will win his 85th and possibly final cap for the Republic of Ireland when they face Northern Ireland.

Manchester City's Benjamin Mendy has had surgery on his left knee and it is understood he will be out until at least the New Year.

Marin Cilic came back to keep alive his hopes of reaching the semi-finals of the ATP finals for the first time, with victory over John Isner.

Hit play on the video at the top of the screen now for our quickfire round-up...