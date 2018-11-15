Roma donate £133k to family of injured Liverpool fan Sean Cox

Roma have made a £133k donation to the family of injured Liverpool supporter Sean Cox

Roma have made a €150,000 (133,000) donation to the family of injured Liverpool supporter Sean Cox.

The Irishman was attacked by supporters of the Italian club outside Anfield in the moments before kick-off during a Champions League semi-final first leg fixture in April.

Cox has been recovering in hospital ever since, and has received a series of donations from the sporting world including Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Everton defender Seamus Coleman.

A statement published on Thursday read: "Roma and club president Jim Pallotta have today announced that they will donate an initial sum of 150,000 euros to the family of Liverpool fan Sean Cox to help with his medical and rehabilitation costs.

"Roma will donate 100,000 euros through its Roma Cares foundation, while Pallotta has decided to make a personal donation of 50,000 euros.

"Today's announcement comes after club officials flew to Ireland on Friday to meet with Sean's wife Martina and representatives helping to manage the family's fundraising efforts.

"Having offered an initial financial donation, Roma have also agreed to work with the Cox family on further fundraising initiatives that will help cover ongoing costs for Sean over a multi-year period."

Roma also tweeted an invitation for their fans to contribute, while players wore 'Forza Sean' (Come on Sean) T-shirts in training.

The fundraising page for Cox can be found at www.gofundme.com/SupportSeanCox.