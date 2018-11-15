Argentina boss counting on Lionel Messi's international return

Lionel Scaloni is confident Lionel Messi's Argentina days are not over

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni feels Lionel Messi will play again for the national team, amid concerns over his potential retirement.

Messi has not rejoined the national side since their exit from the 2018 Russia World Cup, sparking fears he could call time on his international playing days.

Fans have expressed a desire for the 31-year-old to return ahead of next summer's Copa America and, while Scaloni previously admitted he was unsure if Messi would ever wear the shirt again, he now appears more optimistic.

"I estimate, wish and believe that he will return to the national team," Scaloni told a press conference.

The manager revealed he had recently spoken to Messi, but did not directly address the subject of retirement.

Messi has not featured since Argentina were eliminated at the Russia World Cup

"I did not talk to Messi about that," Scaloni said.

"We discussed football, but we do not touch on issues that have to do with something that will happen in so many months.

Scaloni named his starting XI for the first of two matches with Mexico in four days, with the only doubt over Tottenham defender Juan Foyth.

Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi is expected to play in the second game.

"We had a setback: Juan suffered a cut in training and we have to wait to see if he can play," Scaloni added.