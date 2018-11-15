Martin O'Neill sympathetic of boos as Republic of Ireland draw blank with Northern Ireland

2:28 Martin O'Neill defends his position after their 0-0 draw with Northern Ireland Martin O'Neill defends his position after their 0-0 draw with Northern Ireland

Martin O'Neill said he understood fans booing his Republic of Ireland side's performances but defended his position as manager.

The Republic registered just two shots on target in a limp performance against their fiercest rivals in Dublin, and were met by a chorus of jeers from the stands at full-time.

But O'Neill, who has now won only one of his last 10 games in charge of the national side, defended his side after another poor display.

O'Neill said: "We weren't great. We made a few mistakes, two which could have cost us, and Darren Randolph made some very good saves. But we didn't do enough.

"We're in a transition at this minute, I think it's the 11th new cap we've made this season, and I think these boys need a little bit of time to settle in but we didn't do well enough.

"I understand [the boos]. I think we can turn it around, we're in a position of transition and hopefully the players will bed down, we'll have some of our more experienced players coming back now, at least Robbie Brady got 90 minutes, and we'll be able to turn it around."

His counterpart, Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill, was critical of his side's final ball but said he was pleased with their performance overall, after a game where they looked far more impressive than their hosts.

He said: "I'm proud of how the team played, we were dominant on the night, created some terrific chances but didn't take them. Darren Randolph had a great night, we have to give him credit, but I was really pleased with the performance and thought we deserved to win.

"Possibly we could have created more chances, that's my one criticism, we have to be more clinical through our final pass or our final cross.

"It's not something I can personally change, we put the players into those areas, I think there's a little bit anxiety in the final third and hopefully that'll come with experience, and I think it will come when we start to win games as we have in the past too."

Results elsewhere mean Northern Ireland have been relegated from their Nations League group, but O'Neill was upbeat about their prospects going forward.

He said: "It seals our relegation and that's disappointing, but we used the competition to try to get some fresh blood into the team, I think we've done that. We don't have the biggest resources, so I think we have to.

"It's unlikely we will get a play-off for 2020, but we're building a team for automatic qualification and we're well on the way to managing to compete for that."