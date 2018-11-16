Wayne Rooney reveals coaching ambition once he retires

Wayne Rooney played his 120th and final match for England against the USA on Thursday

Wayne Rooney has revealed he wants to move into management or a coaching once he brings his playing career to an end.

The 33-year-old is currently playing for DC United in MLS, where he says he will end his career, as well as taking his coaching badges.

Rooney helped DC United to the end of season play-offs in MLS

However, the former England captain says he is planning to return to England once he quits playing, and already has his next role in mind.

When asked about becoming a coach or manager when he hangs up his boots, he told Manchester United's website: "Yeah, it is something I am passionate about and I want to do.

"Obviously, I need to complete my badges, which I am doing over in the States. Hopefully, by the time I come back to England, I will have them completed and be in a position to accept or reject any offers I get.

Rooney played nearly 400 times during a 13-year spell with Manchester United

"There is always time. You have got time to do TV, if that is the way you want to go. I think everyone is different. I would prefer to give coaching or management a go.

"If it doesn't work out then I am sure there would be opportunities to do TV and whatever feels right for you."