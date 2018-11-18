Denmark vs Republic of Ireland preview: Martin O’Neill calls for patience with Michael Obafemi
Republic of Ireland finish their UEFA Nations League campaign against Denmark on Monday, knowing their relegation from Group B4 has already been confirmed.
Martin O'Neill's side have taken just a point from three matches so far and will play in League C when the competition returns in four years' time.
It was in the reverse fixture at the Aviva Stadium that Ireland picked up their solitary point in a dour 0-0 draw, but O'Neill has called on his players to produce an improved display following another home stalemate against Northern Ireland in their last encounter.
They have now won just one of their last 10 games in all competitions, a 2-1 friendly victory over the United States in June, and will head to Denmark without a competitive success since last October.
Michael Obafemi could be the answer to their attacking problems, but O'Neill has pleaded for the new boy to be given time as he prepares to step on to the international stage.
The Southampton striker has travelled with the party, although his manager has warned he still has a lot to learn.
O'Neill said: "He's certainly got promise about him. Naturally, we're pleased he's committed himself to us.
"He's obviously got work to do. He's only been in and around the Southampton first team a couple of times, he's very young, very raw, but he's at an age he can be honed with time.
"That can certainly happen with his club and certainly in the future, he can be a proper player for us, but it's asking a lot of him for him to step in and immediately be the answer to our goal-scoring problem."
Ireland have not scored a goal since Aiden O'Brien struck in Poland on September 11, 307 minutes of football ago.
Team news
Obafemi is in line to feature for the first time, but O'Neill has been forced to alter his squad with John Egan (calf), midfielder Alan Browne (shoulder), and forward Sean Maguire (hamstring) all missing out.
Glenn Whelan and James McClean are also unavailable after featuring in the goalless draw with Northern Ireland.
Jimmy Dunne has been drafted into the senior squad for the first time while Manchester United defender Lee O'Connor has also travelled to Aarhus.
Kasper Schmeichel is suspended while Jonas Lossl is injured, so Frankfurt's back-up 'keeper Frederik Ronnow is in line to win only his seventh cap for Denmark.
The hosts will also be without captain Simon Kjaer, so Mathias Jorgensen and Andreas Christensen will continue in defence.
With qualification for the Euro 2020 play-offs in March 2020 guaranteed and promotion to League A assured, Christian Eriksen could be rested after only recently returning from injury.
Opta stats
- Denmark are unbeaten in their last three matches against Republic of Ireland, winning one and drawing the other two.
- Republic of Ireland have not beaten Denmark in a competitive match away from home since their first ever visit in October 1957, when goals from George Cummins and Dermot Curtis secured a 2-0 victory (D3 L2 since).
- Should Republic of Ireland fail to win, it will be their longest winless run against Denmark since April 1993 (also a run of four).
- Republic of Ireland are winless in each of their last five matches in all competitions (D3 L2), they last went on a longer such run back in June 2014 (run of six).
- Denmark have not lost any of their last 10 matches at home across all competitions (W6 D4), since a 0-1 defeat to Montenegro back in October 2016.
- Republic of Ireland have not scored in any of their last three matches - they last failed to score in four or more successive matches in all competitions back in May 1996 (five games), under managers Jack Charlton (two games) and Mick McCarthy (three games).
- James McClean has scored four of Republic of Ireland's last six competitive away goals, with Shane Duffy and Shaun Williams netting the other two.
- Christian Eriksen has scored nine goals in his last 11 home games for Denmark.