Denmark vs Republic of Ireland preview: Martin O’Neill calls for patience with Michael Obafemi

Republic of Ireland finish their UEFA Nations League campaign against Denmark on Monday, knowing their relegation from Group B4 has already been confirmed.

Martin O'Neill's side have taken just a point from three matches so far and will play in League C when the competition returns in four years' time.

It was in the reverse fixture at the Aviva Stadium that Ireland picked up their solitary point in a dour 0-0 draw, but O'Neill has called on his players to produce an improved display following another home stalemate against Northern Ireland in their last encounter.

They have now won just one of their last 10 games in all competitions, a 2-1 friendly victory over the United States in June, and will head to Denmark without a competitive success since last October.

Michael Obafemi could be the answer to their attacking problems, but O'Neill has pleaded for the new boy to be given time as he prepares to step on to the international stage.

Michael Obafemi has travelled with the Republic of Ireland to face Denmark

The Southampton striker has travelled with the party, although his manager has warned he still has a lot to learn.

O'Neill said: "He's certainly got promise about him. Naturally, we're pleased he's committed himself to us.

"He's obviously got work to do. He's only been in and around the Southampton first team a couple of times, he's very young, very raw, but he's at an age he can be honed with time.

"That can certainly happen with his club and certainly in the future, he can be a proper player for us, but it's asking a lot of him for him to step in and immediately be the answer to our goal-scoring problem."

Ireland have not scored a goal since Aiden O'Brien struck in Poland on September 11, 307 minutes of football ago.

Team news

Obafemi is in line to feature for the first time, but O'Neill has been forced to alter his squad with John Egan (calf), midfielder Alan Browne (shoulder), and forward Sean Maguire (hamstring) all missing out.

Glenn Whelan and James McClean are also unavailable after featuring in the goalless draw with Northern Ireland.

Jimmy Dunne has been drafted into the senior squad for the first time while Manchester United defender Lee O'Connor has also travelled to Aarhus.

Kasper Schmeichel is absent for Denmark in goal through suspension

Kasper Schmeichel is suspended while Jonas Lossl is injured, so Frankfurt's back-up 'keeper Frederik Ronnow is in line to win only his seventh cap for Denmark.

The hosts will also be without captain Simon Kjaer, so Mathias Jorgensen and Andreas Christensen will continue in defence.

With qualification for the Euro 2020 play-offs in March 2020 guaranteed and promotion to League A assured, Christian Eriksen could be rested after only recently returning from injury.

