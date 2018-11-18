Women's Super League: Arsenal beat Everton to stay perfect

Danielle Van De Donk (R) celebrates scoring for Arsenal

Women's Super League leaders Arsenal maintained their 100 per cent start to the season with a convincing 4-0 victory at Everton.

Two second-half strikes from Vivianne Miedema, taking her tally to 11 goals for the campaign, and efforts from captain Jordan Nobbs and Danielle Van De Donk sealed an eighth straight league win for the Gunners.

The defeat extends Everton's winless run to seven FA WSL games and they remain bottom of the table.

Chelsea are up to third after a 5-0 home win against Yeovil, who played most of the match with 10 players.

Goals from Mille Bright and Ji So-yun put the Blues in control before Yeovil centre-back Nicola Cousins was shown a straight red for bringing down Erin Cuthbert when she was through on goal.

B'mouth vs Arsenal Live on

Further goals from Cuthbert and Ramona Bachmann extended the lead before the break and substitute Beth England scored late on to put a gloss on the win.

Birmingham are behind Chelsea on goal difference, despite a routine win themselves, defeating West Ham 3-0 thanks to goals from Kerys Harrop, Emma Follis and Lucy Staniforth.

Fara Williams found the net twice as Reading won 4-1 at Brighton. Brooke Chaplen and Gemma Davison were also on the scoresheet for the Royals. Aileen Whelan headed Brighton's reply to make the score 2-1 at the time.