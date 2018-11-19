Paul Gascoigne charged with sexual assault after train incident

Former England footballer Paul Gascoigne has been charged with sexually assaulting a woman on board a train in August.

The 51-year-old former England international was arrested at Durham station on August 20 and on Monday British Transport Police confirmed that he had been charged with one count of sexual assault by touching.

A spokeswoman for the force said: "A man is due to appear in court next month charged in connection with the sexual assault of a woman on board a train from York to Durham.

"Paul Gascoigne, of Amy Street, Leicester, was charged via postal requisition with one count of sexual assault by touching, contrary to Section 3 of the Sexual Offences Act 2003.

"The charge relates to an incident on board a train on August 20 this year."

Gascoigne, who played for Newcastle, Tottenham, Lazio and Rangers, will appear at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates' Court on December 11.

He was due to be inducted into the Scottish Football Hall of Fame last month but the invite was withdrawn over concerns for his health.

Gascoigne was regarded as one of the most talented English midfielders of his generation, winning 57 caps, but he has battled alcoholism since retiring in 2004.

The Gateshead-born midfielder was a key player for England at both the 1990 World Cup and 1996 European Championship as the team reached the semi-finals of both tournaments.