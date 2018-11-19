ECA and UEFA to reject plans for European Super League

ECA chief Andrea Agnelli will oppose plans for a European Super League

The European Club Association (ECA) chief Andrea Agnelli and UEFA president Aleksander Cerefin are set to confirm their combined rejection of any plans for a new European Super League.

The two organisations will hold a joint press conference in Brussels on Tuesday, where the prospect of a breakaway league will be discussed and jointly opposed.

The ECA, who has members from 25 countries including the English Football League, Premier League and Scottish Professional Football League, have made it clear they had no knowledge of the breakaway plans released by Football Leaks and published by German magazine Der Speigel.

The plans suggested a 16-team line up from 2021 featuring 11 of Europe's top clubs, plus 5 invited teams, in what would be seen as a replacement for the Champions League.

7:10 The Sunday Supplement panel discuss how a breakaway European Super League would work and what impact it would have on the domestic leagues across Europe. The Sunday Supplement panel discuss how a breakaway European Super League would work and what impact it would have on the domestic leagues across Europe.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has previously warned that players involved in any European Super League would be barred from playing international football.

Earlier this week, Arsenal's managing director Vinai Venkatesham said the club want to be part of any discussions on a future European Super League - but deny they would break away from the Premier League if a new competition comes to fruition.

"Arsenal aren't or never have been interested in playing in any competition that weakens the Premier League," he said. "The Premier League is the world's leading league in the leading sport, we don't want to do anything to damage the Premier League.

"When people talk about the European Super League, that covers a really big spectrum. People jump to one end of the spectrum and think this is what we are talking about - but actually often it's just a slight evolution from where we are today.

"I see these articles that Arsenal want to break away, we never want to do any of that. But we also have to recognise we have to be in these conversations or we wouldn't be responsible.

"We have to be in the conversations, it doesn't necessarily mean we support them."

Both the ECA and UEFA have also voiced their disagreement with Infantino's plans for a new Club World Cup and Nations League.