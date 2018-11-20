How do Atlanta's huge MLS attendances compare with world's highest this season?

Atlanta United fans have set records at their Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Atlanta United could smash another MLS attendance record in the Conference finals this weekend - but how do their crowds compare with clubs across the rest of the world?

A record-breaking 70,526 crowd packed into the Mercedes-Benz Stadium to watch Atlanta cruise past New York City FC in the semi-finals - the most ever for an MLS play-off clash.

They could top that total when they host New York Red Bulls live on Sky Sports Football from 10.10pm on Sunday, having played in front of 72,243 fans in a regular season game against Seattle Sounders earlier this year.

Atlanta United's Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Dortmund lead the way

German giants Borussia Dortmund (80,133) have the highest average league attendance this season, being the only club in the world to smash the 80,000 threshold - drawing 5,000 more fans than third-placed rivals Bayern Munich.

Borussia Dortmund's 81,365-capacity Westfalenstadion

Reigning La Liga champions Barcelona sit second with an average attendance of 76,452 at the Nou Camp, surpassing rivals Real Madrid (No 5) by more than 10,000 supporters.

Manchester United top the English clubs with an average crowd of 74,474, while north London rivals Arsenal (No 8) and Tottenham (No 9) make the top 10 - with Spurs temporarily hosting sides at Wembley while their new stadium is completed.

Manchester United's Old Trafford has the highest average attendance in the Premier League

Inter Milan typically attract a league-topping 62,728 attendance in Serie A - some 8,000 more than San Siro co-hosts AC Milan (No 16), while Bundesliga club FC Schalke also rank surprisingly high at No 7 with a 61,698 crowd.

Celtic are Scotland's sole representative in the top 10 with 58,352 - nearly 9,000 more than Old Firm rivals Rangers (No 26), while West Ham, Manchester City, Liverpool, Newcastle, Chelsea and Everton all feature in the top 50.

Check out the complete top 50 below...