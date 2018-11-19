England Women midfielder Jordan Nobbs a doubt for World Cup with ACL injury

Jordan Nobbs suffered an ACL injury in Arsenal's win over Everton at the weekend

England Women midfielder Jordan Nobbs is in danger of missing next year's World Cup after sustaining a serious knee injury.

Scans have confirmed the 25-year-old suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee during Arsenal's 4-0 victory over Everton at the weekend.

The World Cup begins in France in June, meaning Nobbs has less than eight months to recover her fitness before the tournament kicks-off.

A statement from Arsenal Women said: "Everyone at the club wishes Jordan a speedy recovery and will give their full support in her journey back to full fitness."

Nobbs has won 53 caps for England since making her debut in 2013.