England Women midfielder Jordan Nobbs a doubt for World Cup with ACL injury
By Joe Shread
Last Updated: 19/11/18 6:34pm
England Women midfielder Jordan Nobbs is in danger of missing next year's World Cup after sustaining a serious knee injury.
Scans have confirmed the 25-year-old suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee during Arsenal's 4-0 victory over Everton at the weekend.
The World Cup begins in France in June, meaning Nobbs has less than eight months to recover her fitness before the tournament kicks-off.
A statement from Arsenal Women said: "Everyone at the club wishes Jordan a speedy recovery and will give their full support in her journey back to full fitness."
Nobbs has won 53 caps for England since making her debut in 2013.