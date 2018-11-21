Gordon Taylor recommends independent review of Professional Footballers' Association
By Sky Sports News
Last Updated: 21/11/18 5:41pm
Gordon Taylor has written to PFA members saying he is recommending an "independent QC conducts a full and open review into the structure and operation of the organisation".
Taylor, who has been in his post for 37 years, has come under fire in recent days over discrepancies between his annual salary and the money the PFA spends on supporting footballers with mental health problems and brain injuries.
Taylor has defended his record, but current and former players including Dion Dublin as well as PFA chairman Ben Purkiss have called for him to stand down.
In response to criticism levelled at the PFA leadership, Taylor said: "We have listened to what has been said about us and taken the time to think carefully about what is in the best interests of our organisation and our members.
"I am happy to defend our record - including on issues such as mental health, diversity and player welfare - but I am the first to admit that there are always areas we can improve.
"We owe it to you, our members, to hold ourselves to the highest possible standards. We believe we do. However, I am adamant that criticism must not be swept under the carpet and instead addressed head on.
"It is important that we are transparent, committed to constantly improving and restless in our mission to support you.
"We will, therefore, be recommending to the PFA's Board of Trustees and Management Committee that an independent QC conducts a full and open review into the structure and operation of the PFA as the trade union for professional footballers in England and Wales."
Taylor said the PFA's Board of Trustees and Management Committee would determine a timeline during which this review will take place.