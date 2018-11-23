Carlos Tevez rescues Boca Juniors fan from police after he invades training pitch

0:42 Carlos Tevez rescued a Boca Juniors fan who invaded the pitch at an open training session and was wrestled to the ground by police Carlos Tevez rescued a Boca Juniors fan who invaded the pitch at an open training session and was wrestled to the ground by police

Those who invade football pitches normally find themselves hauled away before they can get anywhere near the players, but one Boca Juniors fan managed to avoid that fate thanks to one of his heroes.

The Argentine side were holding an open training session when one of their fans got himself onto the pitch and made a beeline for the squad.

He was quickly wrestled to the ground by police, but then Carlos Tevez, formerly of both Manchester United and Manchester City and now one of Boca's star players, came to his rescue.

The striker picked up the supporter, introduced him to his team-mates, and even gave the lucky fan his training shirt.

Boca were preparing for the second leg of their Copa Libertadores - the South American equivalent of the Champions League - final against arch-rivals River Plate, which takes place on Saturday.