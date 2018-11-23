Premier League confirm January transfer window dates

The January transfer window dates have been confirmed

The Premier League have confirmed the January transfer window will close at 11pm on January 31.

The dates for the January window are the same as last season, the window will open at one minute past midnight on January 1.

Clubs have agreed that no new players registered at the start of the window will be eligible to play in Matchweek 21, between 1-3 January. pic.twitter.com/odqHHiqFls — Premier League Communications (@PLComms) November 23, 2018

The Premier League clubs have agreed that no players signed at the start of the window will be available for the round of fixtures (Matchweek 21) which will take place between January 1 and 3.

Virgil van Dijk was the most expensive signing in the January window this year

Liverpool were involved in the two biggest deals in the January 2018 window, selling Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona for £142m and buying Virgil Van Dijk from Southampton for £75m.

As with last season the summer window is due to close before the start of the 2019/20 season in August.