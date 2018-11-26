Arsenal vs Tottenham: Harry Kane chases record Premier League London derby scorer Thierry Henry

Harry Kane celebrates scoring against Chelsea

In-form Harry Kane will be aiming to close in on an Arsenal legend's record when his Tottenham team travel to the Gunners, live on Sky Sports on Sunday.

Kane extended his remarkable record in London derbies with a strike in Spurs' 3-1 win over Chelsea last weekend.

He has now netted 25 times in 39 Premier League capital clashes.

That tally ranks him joint-sixth on the all-time Premier League table for total goals scored in London derbies alongside former Arsenal skipper Robin van Persie and trailing Gunners legend Thierry Henry, who leads the way with 43.

Frank Lampard, Teddy Sheringham, Jermain Defoe and Ian Wright are next on the list. However, Kane has the second-best goals per game record on that list, with Henry again top of the pile.

Most PL goals in London derbies Player Goals Games Goals/game Thierry Henry 43 59 0.73 Teddy Sheringham 32 70 0.46 Frank Lampard 32 139 0.23 Ian Wright 28 53 0.53 Jermain Defoe 28 87 0.32 Harry Kane 25 39 0.64 Robin van Persie 25 54 0.46 Didier Drogba 23 64 0.36 Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink 22 43 0.51 Emmanuel Adebayor 19 47 0.40

Kane has six goals in his last seven games for club and country and Arsenal know just how dangerous he can be.

The Spurs ace has scored seven goals in eight appearances against Arsenal and will be desperate to net another London derby goal against his side's fiercest rivals.