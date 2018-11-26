River Plate vs Boca Juniors: What happens with Copa Libertadores final now?

River Plate fans clashed with police before the original game on Saturday, when the Boca Juniors bus was attacked

South American club football's showpiece final descended into chaos this weekend - how did we get here, and what happens next?

It was never going to be good-natured when Argentina's two biggest rivals, Boca Juniors and River Plate, came head-to-head in the final of South America's equivalent of the Champions League final for the first time in the competition's 58-year history.

In years gone by, this game has been overshadowed by riot shields, inflatable pigs and fireworks. It appeared a story waiting to be written and drew interest from Britain rarely seen for South American football, and the first leg, a pulsating 2-2 at Boca's ground, passed without major incident.

But the intrigue from outside turned to something quite different this weekend, with a dark cloud engulfing Argentinian football for the latest time in recent years, and the way forward still unclear.

Boca's team bus was attacked by River fans as it processed down a busy main street, and after supporters shattered windows with projectiles, tear gas - used by police and intended to calm the trouble - instead entered the bus and left several players vomiting, including Carlos Teves and Fernando Gago.

Boca's bus left their home ground to fanfare - but soon ran into trouble

Two more, Pablo Perez and Gonzalo Lamardo, were admitted to hospital after suffering cuts to their limbs and eyes from the shattered glass.

So what happened?

The Boca bus still turned up at the Monumental, but their players were still reportedly vomiting by the time they reached the away dressing room.

"It was an ugly feeling, I do not wish it to anyone, I never thought I was going to survive that moment, it's a soccer game and I thought we were going to war," Dario Ebertz, Boca's coach driver, said afterwards.

Ebertz added that although the busy road Boca was taken down was the same as their normal route, containment fences which had been used in previous fixtures to keep River fans from the bus were missing.

Boca vice-president Richarte was the first to confirm the club wanted the game called off, while striker Carlos Tevez told Fox Sports: "We are not in a position to play this game. They are forcing us."

There had been suggestions the presence of FIFA president Gianni Infantino had pressured Boca's players into playing, but he later used an interview to call them "false rumours".

Pablo Perez was rushed back from hospital to the Monumental

Still, the heads of Conmebol initially delayed kick-off, then let fans into the stadium - but finally postponed the second leg six minutes before it was due to start.

It was rescheduled for Sunday afternoon, but with Boca still without several players and the ill-feeling prevalent, it too was called off indefinitely, again with fans already in the stands.

What happens now?

Conmebol are due to meet in Paraguay on Tuesday to discuss the next steps. Various potential dates have been presented in the South American media, from the end of this week right up until December 8.

But with a fixture to fulfil at the Club World Cup on December 18, time is of the essence, although with Perez's vision reportedly reduced by 60 per cent because of the attack, Boca may wish to ensure his recovery before a new date is agreed.

The prospect of playing behind closed doors has been mentioned, but River president Rodolfo D'Onofrio has said he is confident the match will go ahead - and in front of the club's fans.

There is also the issue of the G20 visiting Buenos Aires on Friday and Saturday of this week, and it has been reported Conmebol would not sanction a new date during their stay.

Carlos Tevez was left visibly upset, with Boca coach Scholetto

Could River be disqualified?

Article eight of Conmebol's regulations states clubs "are responsible for security and order both inside and in the vicinity of the stadium", and Boca president Daniel Angelici told reporters the club had complained to the continental body on Sunday morning and was awaiting a response.

Reports in Argentina have stated he wants the title to be awarded to Boca without playing the second leg, but he has not explicitly said so publicly.

Conmebol's decision will come down to their interpretation of their own rules, and how they choose to enforce any punishment on River.

River president Rodolfo D'Onofrio said it would be a 'betrayal' to hand the title to Boca

But there is precedent in situations like this, and in this exact fixture. In 2015, a round-of-16 game in the Libertadores between these two sides was marred by pepper spray fired at River players, and Conmebol subsequently gave them a 1-0 walkover.

D'Onofrio has already said awarding Boca the match this time around would equate to "one of the greatest betrayals anyone can do", for what he called a gentleman's agreement between the two clubs that the game would eventually go ahead.

How has Argentina reacted?

Argentine legend Diego Maradona has blamed the country's president Mauricio Macri for the incidents, saying: "he fooled a lot of people that he was going to change all this, and now we are worse than before."

Ricardo Roa, editor of Argentinian leading newspaper Clarin, declared: "What should be a party ended up being a disgrace."

And well-known television presenter Mirtha Legrand, presenting her usual eponymous lunchtime programme, added: "When I saw the Conmebol did not immediately suspend the game on Saturday, I was furious, because it should have been suspended immediately."

Even former Boca player Dario Cvitanich, who played for the club between 2011 and 2012, said: "The final should have been between Gremio and Palmeiras, the two semi-finalists.

"We do not learn more, it is a problem that we all have: journalists, players, political leaders. Nobody is saved."