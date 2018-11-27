Copa Libertadores final second leg between River Plate and Boca Juniors moved outside Argentina

River Plate hooligans were blamed for the attack on Boca Juniors' bus

The postponed Copa Libertadores final second leg between River Plate and Boca Juniors will be played outside Argentina following crowd violence, it has been announced.

The rescheduled match will be played on December 8 or 9 at a venue yet to be decided.

Saturday's initial game was delayed until Sunday after supporters attacked the Boca Juniors bus, with it then being postponed.

Several Boca Juniors players were injured when the windows on their bus were broken on the way to River Plate's Estadio Monumental stadium.

