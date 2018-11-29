Transgender player Natalie Washington tells Sky Sports News about her experience in football

2:50 Rushmoor Ladies player Natalie Washington tells Sky Sports News how football has provided her with an escape from the day-to-day reality of being a transgender woman Rushmoor Ladies player Natalie Washington tells Sky Sports News how football has provided her with an escape from the day-to-day reality of being a transgender woman

Transgender footballer Natalie Washington has opened up to Sky Sports News about how the beautiful game has provided her with an escape from the day-to-day reality of being a transgender woman.

Washington plies her trade for women's side Rushmoor Ladies, who she joined a year after leaving men's football following gender reassignment.

Barring one match in which she was substituted in the first half after being singled out for rough treatment, her experience as a transgender woman in football has been largely positive.

"Being trans can be quite tiring because you are forced to think about it all the time because there is loads of stuff about it in the media all the time and the transition process is quite mentally tough," Washington told Sky Sports News.

"Sport and football can be quite an escape from that.

"Spending some time with people for whom that isn't really a particularly important thing - it's not something they are thinking about, it's just women playing football - is really nice.

"It's a break from the other stresses of trans life I guess."

Washington's Rushmoor team-mate, Lisa Pinto, added: "She's just another person in our squad except she is a better footballer than me!"

Sky Sports is a member of TeamPride and supports Stonewall's Rainbow Laces campaign, which is currently receiving its annual activation across British sport until December 7.

Contact us at Sky Sports if you'd like to share a story to help raise awareness around LGBT inclusion.