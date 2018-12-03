FA Cup third round draw: Arsenal could face non-league Solihull Moors

Non-league Solihull Moors will host 13-time FA Cup winners Arsenal in the third round if they win their second-round replay against Blackpool.

Tottenham could also play non-league opposition if Southport come through their second-round replay against Tranmere Rovers.

Manchester United play Reading at Old Trafford, while Premier League champions Manchester City welcome Rotherham to the Etihad.

Liverpool play Wolves at Molineux and Bournemouth host Brighton in the only two all-Premier League ties.

Woking and Barnet, the only non-league sides definitely into the third round, play Premier League side Watford (h) and Sky Bet Championship side Sheffield United (a) respectively.

National League side Wrexham will be rewarded with a home tie against Leicester City, if they beat Newport in another second-round replay.

The third-round FA Cup fixtures will take place between January 4-7, 2019.

Solihull Moors drew 0-0 at home to Blackpool on Friday and they face a second-round replay

Full FA Cup third round draw

Bolton vs Walsall or Sunderland

Millwall vs Hull

Gillingham vs Cardiff

Brentford vs Oxford United

Sheffield Wednesday vs Luton

Manchester United vs Reading

Everton vs Lincoln City

Tranmere or Southport vs Tottenham

Preston vs Doncaster

Newcastle vs Blackburn

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest

Crystal Palace vs Grimsby

Derby vs Southampton

Accrington Stanley vs Ipswich

Bristol City vs Huddersfield

Wrexham or Newport vs Leicester City

Fulham vs Oldham

Shrewsbury Town vs Stoke

Solihull or Blackpool vs Arsenal

Manchester City vs Rotherham

Bournemouth vs Brighton

West Ham vs Birmingham

Woking vs Watford

Burnley vs Barnsley

QPR vs Leeds

Sheffield United vs Barnet

Norwich vs Portsmouth

Guiseley or Fleetwood vs AFC Wimbledon

West Brom vs Wigan

Middlesbrough vs Peterborough or Bradford

Wolves vs Liverpool

Aston Villa vs Swansea