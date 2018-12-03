FA Cup third round draw: Arsenal could face non-league Solihull Moors
Holders Chelsea host Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge
By James Dale
Last Updated: 03/12/18 8:38pm
Non-league Solihull Moors will host 13-time FA Cup winners Arsenal in the third round if they win their second-round replay against Blackpool.
Tottenham could also play non-league opposition if Southport come through their second-round replay against Tranmere Rovers.
Manchester United play Reading at Old Trafford, while Premier League champions Manchester City welcome Rotherham to the Etihad.
Liverpool play Wolves at Molineux and Bournemouth host Brighton in the only two all-Premier League ties.
Woking and Barnet, the only non-league sides definitely into the third round, play Premier League side Watford (h) and Sky Bet Championship side Sheffield United (a) respectively.
National League side Wrexham will be rewarded with a home tie against Leicester City, if they beat Newport in another second-round replay.
The third-round FA Cup fixtures will take place between January 4-7, 2019.
Full FA Cup third round draw
Bolton vs Walsall or Sunderland
Millwall vs Hull
Gillingham vs Cardiff
Brentford vs Oxford United
Sheffield Wednesday vs Luton
Manchester United vs Reading
Everton vs Lincoln City
Tranmere or Southport vs Tottenham
Preston vs Doncaster
Newcastle vs Blackburn
Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest
Crystal Palace vs Grimsby
Derby vs Southampton
Accrington Stanley vs Ipswich
Bristol City vs Huddersfield
Wrexham or Newport vs Leicester City
Fulham vs Oldham
Shrewsbury Town vs Stoke
Solihull or Blackpool vs Arsenal
Manchester City vs Rotherham
Bournemouth vs Brighton
West Ham vs Birmingham
Woking vs Watford
Burnley vs Barnsley
QPR vs Leeds
Sheffield United vs Barnet
Norwich vs Portsmouth
Guiseley or Fleetwood vs AFC Wimbledon
West Brom vs Wigan
Middlesbrough vs Peterborough or Bradford
Wolves vs Liverpool
Aston Villa vs Swansea